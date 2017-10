It was his assistant who actually bought the gifts...

The Governor of the Kaliningrad Region, Anton Alikhanov, has apologized to Oksana Maytakova - a reporter from the New Kaliningrad newspaper - after he told her to “back off” when she asked him a question. He sent her flowers and champagne worth $300.



His assistant Dennis Malinowski was the one who actually ordered the gifts, and said a man should apologize when he misbehaves.

