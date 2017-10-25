18th century treasure found in center of Moscow

A cache of 97 coins (made from copper and silver) was found during repair works on Radishchevskaya Street not far from the Church of St. Nicholas in Moscow.

The coins date back to the time of Russian Emperor Peter the Great, from the 17th and 18th centuries, and would have been incredibly valuable back then.

Interestingly, in September another cache of 17th century coins was found near the same church.

