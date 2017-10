The enormously popular novel by Mikhail Bulgakov, written in the 1930s but only published in 1967, is the most devilish ever penned in Russian. With Halloween fast approaching, take our test to find out if your sinister or angelic side is stronger.

Can’t get enough of Bulgakov? Take another quiz and test your knowledge of his novels.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.