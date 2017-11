Reverse, slow motion film has proven a big hit, with over 15 million views on Youtube.

Popular Russian rock band Leningrad has scooped a nomination for Best Visual Effects in A Video for the UK Music Video Awards 2017, for the video "Kolshik" (“Tattoo artist”).

The video was directed by Ilya Naishuller, known for the music video "False Alarm" by The Weeknd and the Hardcore Henry movie. He is also the director of Leningrad's most recent video, "Voyage."

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.