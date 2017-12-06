'Katy Perry' sullied with Russian graffiti in the Big Apple

There’s a bust of American pop singer Katy Perry on show at New York’s Gagosian Gallery at the moment, and people are invited to write a message on the sculpture. Just think of all those kind, touching words people have scribbled on the artwork…

It seems not everyone is a fan of the musician though: Someone wrote the Russian word for a male appendage on poor Katy. Vandalism or art? You decide.

Публикация от walking1212 (@walking1212) Дек 4 2017 в 3:32 PST

