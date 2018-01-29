The rise of designer Gosha Rubchinskiy: From Moscow to Yekaterinburg (via Paris and New York)

A guest wearing Gosha Rubchinskiy shirt and a red jacket outside Maison Margiela during the Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2017.Getty Images
Today Gosha Rubchinskiy is the most famous Russian designer in the world. His clothes with Cyrillic writing are worn by Hollywood actors and hip-hop stars, as well as trendy kids, skaters, and football fans from poor urban neighborhoods.
Gosha Rubchinskiy attends the private view of Burberry's 'Here We Are' exhibition, September 2017, London.Getty Images
But at the next show, part of the Cycle & Seasons by Master Card project in Moscow, Gosha was noticed by foreign journalists and buyers. However, financial success did not come right away. For the first couple of
The union between experience-money and talent-vision was extremely successful. Today the Gosha Rubchinskiy brand is sold in dozens of boutiques all over the world and collaborates with large producers. The authoritative Business of Fashion listed the Russian designer among the 500 most influential people in the fashion world.
Rei Kawakubo, Comme des Garcons creative director, and Adrian Joffe, Dover Street Market and Comme des Garcons presiden, exit the Gosha Rubchinskiy show on Jan. 21, 2016 in Paris, France.Getty Images
For example, during a recent show in Yekaterinburg Rubchinskiy exhibited the continuation of his joint work with Burberry. Gosha is trying to “rehabilitate” their famous checkers after the brand’s unexpected popularity among the working class and football hooligans.
Gosha Rubchinskiy for Burberry.Gosha Rubchinskiy/Getty Images
Another British brand to have worked with Rubchinskiy was Dr. Martens. The Muscovite decided to make the cult shoes white and as a
Rubchinskiy’s collaboration with jeans giant Levi’s is also ongoing. The designer created jeans and jackets sewn from denim patches of various colors, which is another reference to the fashion of the post-Soviet Russia of the 1990s. Rubchinskiy cultivates the aesthetic of that period.
Gosha Rubchinskiy for Levi’s and Dr. Martens.Gosha Rubchinskiy/Getty Images
Football and the Yeltsin Center
For the last several years Gosha has been collaborating with Adidas, sponsor of the World Cup, which this year will take place in Russia. Recently Rubchinskiy created three new collections with the German giant. All three were shown in the cities that will host football matches: Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg. With these provincial
Leah Angeles poses wearing Gosha Rubchinskiy pants and Adidas shoes after the Maison Margiela show at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear FW 17/18.Getty Images
The last show from the trilogy took place in Yekaterinburg, at the Yeltsin Center, the multimedia museum dedicated to Russia’s first president. It was a symbolic
During the
