5 books to help you make sense of contemporary Russia

The classics may be a window into the Russian soul, but these 5 books drag the reader into the modern world - where the country is a shadow of its former self.

Post-Soviet Russia is a unique beast. If you read any classic writers like Lev Tolstoy, Ivan Turgenev, and Fyodor Dostoevsky, along with Soviet writers such as Vladimir Mayakovsky and Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, you will have a good idea of the Russian soul and mentality. However, much has happened in Russian history, and modern-day Russia has its own authors to give you a real grasp of life in its new age of capitalism.

Peter Pomerantsev: ‘Nothing is True and Everything is Possible’ (2014)

Nothing is True and Everything is Possible PublicAffairs PublicAffairs

Many Russians look back at the 1990s as their crazy years, but this memoir of 2000s Moscow during the noughties’ oil boom and the “fat years” presents an image of a nation caught up in an equally exciting chaos. As a bewildered Englishman working for Russian state television on shows like How to Marry a Millionaire, Pomerantsev offers the Anglophone world an insight into Putin-era Moscow - which he describes as “a city living in fast-forward.” He illuminates his story with Forbes-list high flyers, gold-diggers, and gangsters as protagonists.

2000s Moscow, as Pomerantsev presents it, is a city-sized reality show. One character, Siberian mobster Vitali Dyomochka, becomes a TV dramatist who performs his own crime-based stunts, while former Kremlin spokesman Vladislav Surkov is given particular attention for his songwriting prowess and public admiration of Tupac Shakur. The memoir also includes an incredible probe into a cult alleged to be behind the suicide of supermodel Ruslana Kornushova, in which an attempted infiltration yields some unexpected results.

At once harrowing and enthralling, this memoir will suck you into the glitz and extravagance of modern Russia, and might just have you on the first flight to Moscow.

Victor Pelevin: ‘Generation P’ (1999)

Generation P Europa Europa

It took a while for postmodernism to come to Russia, but boy did it eventually deliver.

Generation P is a modern satire that dwarfs any of its Western contemporaries for weirdness. Charting main man Babylon Tatarsky’s prolific rise from homelessness to prophecy, the novel reads like a neo-Marxist flip side to the 1990s fascination with consumerism in Russia.

It all starts when Babylon, a poet forced to make ends meet in his country’s capitalistic chaos, decides to try his hand in advertising. Pumping out slogans for Western companies like “Do it yourself, motherfucker” by day, Babylon takes existential cocktails of Ouija boards and hard drugs at night, eventually finding the meaning of collective desire in Mesopotamian mythology, as revealed to him by Che Guevara during a trip (yes, you read that right).

After early flirtations with comedy, Generation P eventually spirals into the realms of full-blown conspiracy theory. In spite of all his wokeness, Babylon remains vulnerable at the hands of the system, inviting us to question our place on the conveyor belt of modern consumerism.

Bizarre, inventive, and pessimistic, Pelevin’s semi-convincing pseudoscience puts Generation P on the same throne occupied by the Fight Club movie in the West, only with the added absurdity of a Vaclav Havel play. This book is perfect for those fed up with modern life, which, as Pelevin reminds us, is a controlled cycle of misery: “How can non-existence get sick of itself?”

Svetlana Alexievich: ‘Secondhand Time’ (2013)

Secondhand Time Text Publishing Text Publishing

This list would be incomplete without Secondhand Time - the eulogy the Soviet Union deserved, by the winner of 2015’s Nobel Prize for Literature. Piecing together hundreds of kitchen-based interviews over two decades, Belarusian writer Alexievich pays homage to the little man, the homo sovieticus, whose sacrifices and dreams for the USSR were swallowed whole by the rapid ushering in of capitalism.

Giving the broadest possible spectrum of Russian interviewees, from former Gulag detainees to corrupt businessmen, the work reminds us of the classics (namely Turgenev’s Fathers and Sons) in how it charts the generation gap between those once ready to commit their lives to the cause of communism, and their children, scrambling to enjoy the spoils of communism’s demise. “The two generations come from different planets,” Alexievich tells us earnestly.

Unlike many other portrayals of contemporary Russia, Secondhand Time refuses to be glamorous, but makes up for it in grandeur and scope. This masterpiece’s humility reveals the heart of Russia in all its greatness and vulnerability, presenting a dark but compassionate humanity in which few are happy, but most are hopeful: “There is something in the Russian soul,” Alexievich writes, “that compels it to try and turn dreams into reality.”

Arkady Babchenko: ‘One Soldier’s War’ (2006)

One Soldier's War Grove Press Grove Press

This brutally honest account of the Chechen Wars is not for the light-hearted - nor is it meant to be, with the author once claiming he wrote it as “recovery, to save himself from turning to drink.” A remarkable memoir of an often-overlooked conflict, One Soldier’s War follows the development of a child of the impoverished post-Soviet intelligentsia, who turned 18 and was conscripted to the Russian Army just as the First Chechen War broke out in 1994.

Refusing the macho narrative that such an account might have had, the author recounts how he fell victim to dedovshchina (hierarchical bullying in the military) and senseless violence, but became addicted to his experience nonetheless: “Only your body returns from war,” he told the Guardian in 2007, “your soul stays there.”

Chilling and candid, One Soldier’s War tells an alternative story of 1990s Russia’s youth, for whom war, not 100 mph capitalism, was the reality. On his return to Moscow, Babchenko wrote: “These people want to rip everyone off, stash away as much money as they can. It’s not we who are the lost generation, it’s them, those who don’t fight.”

A.D. Miller: ‘Snowdrops’ (2010)

Snowdrops Atlantic Books Atlantic Books

“When my last Russian winter thawed… The lesson wasn’t about Russia. It isn’t your lover that you learn about either. You learn about yourself,” expat protagonist Nick Platt reminisces in this crime thriller.

Indeed, much of Snowdrops is dedicated to reminding us of the monster within all of us: Nick, a seemingly normal lawyer, gets caught up sterilizing dodgy oil deals, and thinks nothing of it. Falling in love with the high-flying Moscow lifestyle the money permits him, Nick doesn’t realize that his story may not be a love story, and that there may be more to Masha, his temptress girlfriend, than he may have thought at first.

With a plot twist of epic proportions, Snowdrops perfectly demonstrates the subversive nature of high-end life in Russia, where your hopes and dreams can be made or chewed up at any moment and handed back to you on a plate of addictive wistfulness, somehow leaving you begging for more. It’s not a place for the faint-hearted or the vulnerable, and yet, it exerts a powerful draw.

“I miss the toasts and snow,” he concludes meekly, “and I miss the rush of neon on the boulevard in the middle of the night. I miss Masha. I miss Moscow.”

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.