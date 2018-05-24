Elon Musk artwork pops up in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk

It seems that Russians from all over the country are fans of Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk. A mural of the tech entrepreneur has appeared in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk (1,200 miles east of Moscow) on an old rusty electrical box attached to a lampost . The artwork was created by Chelyabinsk Urbanist.

According to Lev Vladov, head of the art collective, Musk is a living legend and one of the few people in the world propelling humanity into the future. “We believe science should be outside politics and borders,” he adds .

It’s not the only power box in the city to get a new lick of paint. So far Chelyabinsk Urbanist has painted more than 20 in the last 12 months with the help of donations from the public.

