Russian police have some talented artists. Check out these masterpieces!

Ilyas Araslanov, "Award in Khankala," 2007Courtesy of the MVD Studio of Artists named after V.V. Vereshchagin
In 1969, the Internal Affairs Ministry (MVD) opened an unusual department in the police structure – the Studio of Artists. This group was tasked with making paintings that captured police work and which aimed to educate ministry personnel. Today, some of these Soviet-era artists are still working; for example, Ilyas Araslanov.
Yury Orlov, "Impasse," 1993Courtesy of the MVD Studio of Artists named after V.V. Vereshchagin
Besides depicting work-related events – the detention of dangerous criminals, swearing of oaths and retirement ceremonies – these artists have always painted portraits of important personalities, such as decorated generals and young heroes
Vyacheslav Zhelvakov, "Competition," 1990Courtesy of the MVD Studio of Artists named after V.V. Vereshchagin
Anton Shumeiko, "Farewell to the banner," 2012 (ceremony of retirement from the the military academy)Courtesy of the MVD Studio of Artists named after V.V. Vereshchagin
“We document the epoch,” Leonov told Russia Beyond. “Sometimes people even cry at our exhibitions: bringing flowers to generals’ portraits, or arguing if they were nice people.”
Alexander Teslik, "Ambush," 2005Courtesy of the MVD Studio of Artists named after V.V. Vereshchagin
These artists often do tours of duty in the field, including in conflict zones where Internal Troops are deployed: Nagorno-Karabakh (1990); the Chechen Republic (1999, 2000, 2006, 2008); Northern Ossetia (1993, 1994, 1995, and 2004); and Budenovsk in 1995. The painted works reflect the heroism and tragedy of battle
Oleg Leonov, "Between battles," 2004Courtesy of the MVD Studio of Artists named after V.V. Vereshchagin
Anton Shumeiko, "Decree establishing the police. Proclamation of Peter the Great's decree to appoint Antonio de Vieira as general chief of St. Petersburg Police"Courtesy of the MVD Studio of Artists named after V.V. Vereshchagin
