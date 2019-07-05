These tiny Siberian dolls will melt your heart (PHOTOS)

Irina Verhgradskaya from Novosibirsk makes tiny figurines of people and household items to depict the scenes of the Russian daily routine. Even working with this miniscule scale, she manages to convey the strongest emotions.

Childhood in the 1950-60s Irina Verkhgradskaya

Since her childhood, Irina has been keen on sewing dolls and making clothes for them. But in the last 15 years, she has been working with more complex materials. She believes plastic figurines look much more realistic.

Irina Verkhgradskaya

“Each figure is not just a doll, but a person with their own fate which I share with my character, while creating them,” Irina says.

On the balcony Irina Verkhgradskaya

The artist makes literary and historical characters, as well as models for national costumes and genre scenes.

Old woman pawnbroker from 'Crime and Punishment' by Dostoevsky Irina Verkhgradskaya

Everything is thought out to the smallest detail - whether it is a trace, burned by a hot pan on a checkered tablecloth...

Fedora's grief - a tale by Kornei Chukovsky about crockery that decided to leave its owner Irina Verkhgradskaya

...or the smallest logo on a tea package.

Saturday dinner Irina Verkhgradskaya

Irina’s miniature dolls are ordinary people with their everyday worries, joys and sorrows.

Bird watching Irina Verkhgradskaya

Some of the scenes are taken from Irina’s childhood: for example, she remembered how her mother sewed her a dress for a New Year party - and the artist depicted this memory below.

Mommy's princess Irina Verkhgradskaya

Or a grandmother, who is talking to a photo of her granddaughter while being far away from her. The accuracy of the details is striking: everything seems extra realistic - the old wardrobe, the ball of thread, the candy, and even the pull-off calendar!

Talking to granddaughter Irina Verkhgradskaya

Irina is especially good at making figurines of the elderly. Her most touching series, “My dear oldies", represents how elderly people usually live nowadays, with all the household details.

In a nursing home. Volunteers had just been with presents Irina Verkhgradskaya

Some scenes make you cry - this is how social media users sometimes react to Irina's artworks.

In a nursing home. Autumn Irina Verkhgradskaya

A foundling Irina Verkhgradskaya

Irina can tell a lot about the stories behind her figurines. For example, she once found a volume of Alexander Dumas’ “Vicomte de Bragelone” that belonged to an elderly couple. The book looked a little worn, as if it were read and reread many times. And Irina made up a scene in her mind: an old lady peeling potatoes while her husband reading her favorite novel aloud.

Imagined scene with "Vicomte de Bragelone" Irina Verkhgradskaya

One of her favorite works by the author is “The happiest day”: This is the scene where the bride in a white dress is hugging her grandmother.

The happiest day Irina Verkhgradskaya

Irina admits that her work is often too emotional and difficult to make and sometimes even she has to stop to calm down.

War veteran Irina Verkhgradskaya

Irina devoted several scenes to the WWII Victory Day. As this day is incredibly important for the older generations in Russia.

The eve of Victory Day Irina Verkhgradskaya

Irina says she is very pleased when reading comments and getting feedback about her artworks.

On the terrace Irina Verkhgradskaya

Many people thank Irina, sharing their impressions, and explaining to her that after seeing her work, they immediately rushed to call their grandparents…

After a bath Irina Verkhgradskaya

Irina Verkhgradskaya herself Irina Verkhgradskaya

