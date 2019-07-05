These tiny Siberian dolls will melt your heart (PHOTOS)

Childhood in the 1950-60sIrina Verkhgradskaya
Since her childhood, Irina has been keen on sewing dolls and making clothes for them. But in the last 15 years, she has been working with more complex materials. She believes plastic figurines look much more realistic.
“Each figure is not just a doll, but a person with their own fate which I share with my character, while creating them,” Irina says.
On the balconyIrina Verkhgradskaya
The artist makes literary and historical characters, as well as models for national costumes and genre scenes.
Old woman pawnbroker from 'Crime and Punishment' by DostoevskyIrina Verkhgradskaya
Everything is thought out to the smallest detail - whether it is a trace, burned by a hot pan on a checkered tablecloth...
Fedora’s grief - a tale by Kornei Chukovsky about crockery that decided to leave its ownerIrina Verkhgradskaya
...or the smallest logo on a tea package.
Saturday dinnerIrina Verkhgradskaya
Irina’s miniature dolls are ordinary people with their everyday worries, joys and sorrows.
Bird watchingIrina Verkhgradskaya
Some of the scenes are taken from Irina’s childhood: for example, she remembered how her mother sewed her a dress for a New Year party - and the artist depicted this memory below.
Mommy’s princessIrina Verkhgradskaya
Or a grandmother, who is talking to a photo of her granddaughter while being far away from her. The accuracy of the details is striking: everything seems extra realistic - the old wardrobe, the ball of thread, the candy, and even the pull-off calendar!
Talking to granddaughterIrina Verkhgradskaya
Irina is especially good at making figurines of the elderly. Her most touching series, “My dear oldies", represents how elderly people usually live nowadays, with all the household details.
In a nursing home. Volunteers had just been with presentsIrina Verkhgradskaya
Some scenes make you cry - this is how social media users sometimes react to Irina's artworks.
In a nursing home. AutumnIrina Verkhgradskaya
A foundlingIrina Verkhgradskaya
Irina can tell a lot about the stories behind her figurines. For example, she once found a volume of Alexander Dumas’ “Vicomte de Bragelone” that belonged to an elderly couple. The book looked a little worn, as if it were read and reread many times. And Irina made up a scene in her mind: an old lady peeling potatoes while her husband reading her favorite novel aloud.
Imagined scene with “Vicomte de Bragelone”Irina Verkhgradskaya
One of her favorite works by the author is “The happiest day”: This is the scene where the bride in a white dress is hugging her grandmother.
The happiest dayIrina Verkhgradskaya
Irina admits that her work is often too emotional and difficult to make and sometimes even she has to stop to calm down.
War veteranIrina Verkhgradskaya
Irina devoted several scenes to the WWII Victory Day. As this day is incredibly important for the older generations in Russia.
The eve of Victory DayIrina Verkhgradskaya
Irina says she is very pleased when reading comments and getting feedback about her artworks.
On the terraceIrina Verkhgradskaya
Many people thank Irina, sharing their impressions, and explaining to her that after seeing her work, they immediately rushed to call their grandparents…
After a bathIrina Verkhgradskaya
Irina Verkhgradskaya herselfIrina Verkhgradskaya
