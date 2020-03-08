Magical fragments of Russia’s Far East (PHOTOS)

You don’t need an expensive camera to be a pro anymore. One of Vladivostok’s most talented photographers doesn’t think so. We can see why!

“I am taking pictures on the phone. It’s compact, artistic and quick,” says Pavel Nemtin. Having started shooting with a professional Canon, the photographer now feels free to take pictures without any additional preparation and at every opportune moment.

Pavel’s photos are now on display as part of a huge retrospective exhibition - ‘Far Focus. Photographers of Vladivostok’ at the local Zarya Center for Contemporary Art.

Curator Anna Petrova says that it’s much more complicated to take a good shot with a phone, finding your own palette and angle. But Pavel manages that - as well as running several Instagram accounts, each with its own distinct photographic style. His main focus has always been on fragments and details.

More photos: 12 aesthetic and perfectly melancholic views of Vladivostok

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.