The Bolshoi Theater’s splendid new season (PHOTOS)

Russia’s most famous stage has opened its curtains for the 245th season. Here are some breathtaking photos from the most recent premiers and good old classic ballet and opera performances.

Alyona Krovalyova in the premier of the one-act ballet ‘The Ninth Wave’.

Natalia Voronova/bolshoi.ru
A scene from the ballet ‘The Ninth Wave’.

Natalia Voronova/bolshoi.ru
Ekaterina Krysanova, Vladislav Lantratov in the ballet ‘The Ninth Wave’.

Natalia Voronova/bolshoi.ru
Anna Netrebko in the opera ‘Don Carlo’.

Damir Yusupov/bolshoi.ru
Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov in the opera ‘Don Carlo’.

Damir Yusupov/bolshoi.ru

A scene from the opera ‘Don Carlo’.

Damir Yusupov/bolshoi.ru
Olga Smirnova in the one-act ballet ‘Just’.

Natalia Voronova/bolshoi.ru

Anastasia Stashkevich, Vyacheslav Lopati in the ballet ‘Just’.

Pavel Rychkov/bolshoi.ru

Maria Vinogradova, Igor Tsvirko in the ballet ‘Just’.

Natalia Voronova/bolshoi.ru

Ekaterina Krysanova, Vladislav Lantratov in the one-act ballet ‘Fading’.

Elena Fetisova/bolshoi.ru
Maria Vinogradova, Igor Tsvirko in the ballet ‘Fading’.

Elena Fetisova/bolshoi.ru

Svetlana Zakharova in the one-act ballet ‘Silentium’.

Pavel Rychkov/bolshoi.ru

Svetlana Zakharova, Jacopo Tissi in the ballet ‘Silentium’.

Natalia Voronova/bolshoi.ru

