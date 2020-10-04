The Bolshoi Theater’s splendid new season (PHOTOS)

Alyona Krovalyova in the premier of the one-act ballet ‘The Ninth Wave’.Natalia Voronova/bolshoi.ru
A scene from the ballet ‘The Ninth Wave’.Natalia Voronova/bolshoi.ru
Ekaterina Krysanova, Vladislav Lantratov in the ballet ‘The Ninth Wave’.Natalia Voronova/bolshoi.ru
Anna Netrebko in the opera ‘Don Carlo’.Damir Yusupov/bolshoi.ru
Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov in the opera ‘Don Carlo’.Damir Yusupov/bolshoi.ru
A scene from the opera ‘Don Carlo’.Damir Yusupov/bolshoi.ru
Olga Smirnova in the one-act ballet ‘Just’.Natalia Voronova/bolshoi.ru
Anastasia Stashkevich, Vyacheslav Lopati in the ballet ‘Just’.Pavel Rychkov/bolshoi.ru
Maria Vinogradova, Igor Tsvirko in the ballet ‘Just’.Natalia Voronova/bolshoi.ru
Ekaterina Krysanova, Vladislav Lantratov in the one-act ballet ‘Fading’.Elena Fetisova/bolshoi.ru
Maria Vinogradova, Igor Tsvirko in the ballet ‘Fading’.Elena Fetisova/bolshoi.ru
Svetlana Zakharova in the one-act ballet ‘Silentium’.Pavel Rychkov/bolshoi.ru
Svetlana Zakharova, Jacopo Tissi in the ballet ‘Silentium’.Natalia Voronova/bolshoi.ru
