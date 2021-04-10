Moscow through the eyes of Russian artists (PICS)

The Russian capital has changed drastically throughout the centuries. Here’s how the best artists saw it.
Fyodor Alexeyev. Red Square in Moscow. 1801
Alexei Savrasov. The Sukhareva Tower. 1872
Vasily Polenov. Moscow Courtyard, 1878
Vasily Vereshchagin. View of the Moscow Kremlin. 1879
Vladimir Makovsky. Farmer’s Market in Moscow. 1880
Vasily Surikov. The Morning of the Streltsy Execution 1881
Apollinary Vasnetsov. Moscow Kremlin. Cathedrals. 1894
Konstantin Yuon. Lubyanka Square in Winter. 1905
Aristarkh Lentulov. Basil the Blessed. 1913
Konstantin Korovin. Moskvoretsky Bridge. 1914
Wassily Kandinsky. Moscow. Red Square. 1916
Varvara Stepanova. Mosselprom Building with Mayakovsky's Advertising. 1924-25
Apollinary Vasnetsov. Novodevichy Convent. Towers. 1926
Yury Pimenov. New Moscow. 1937
Konstantin Yuon. Military Parade in Red Square, 7th November 1941. 1941
Yury Zhdanov. Evening in Moscow. 1955
Igor Popov. Frunzenskaya Embankment, 14. 1968-72
Osip Avsiyan. Corner of Maroseika and Starosadsky street. 1977
Vladimir Gerasimov. Kropotkinskaya Metro Station. 2007
Alena Dergileva. From 'Moscow' series, 2010s
Konstantin Batynkov. Life Is All Around Us. 2019
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.