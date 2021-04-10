Moscow through the eyes of Russian artists (PICS)

The Russian capital has changed drastically throughout the centuries. Here’s how the best artists saw it.

Fyodor Alexeyev. Red Square in Moscow. 1801

Tretyakov Gallery

Alexei Savrasov. The Sukhareva Tower. 1872

State Historical Museum

Vasily Polenov. Moscow Courtyard, 1878

Tretyakov Gallery

Vasily Vereshchagin. View of the Moscow Kremlin. 1879

Yaroslavl art museum

Vladimir Makovsky. Farmer’s Market in Moscow. 1880

Private collection

Vasily Surikov. The Morning of the Streltsy Execution 1881

Tretyakov Gallery

Apollinary Vasnetsov. Moscow Kremlin. Cathedrals. 1894

Tretyakov Gallery

Konstantin Yuon. Lubyanka Square in Winter. 1905

Tretyakov Gallery

Aristarkh Lentulov. Basil the Blessed. 1913

Tretyakov Gallery

Konstantin Korovin. Moskvoretsky Bridge. 1914

State Historical Museum

Wassily Kandinsky. Moscow. Red Square. 1916

Tretyakov Gallery

Varvara Stepanova. Mosselprom Building with Mayakovsky's Advertising. 1924-25

Apollinary Vasnetsov. Novodevichy Convent. Towers. 1926

State Russian Museum

Yury Pimenov. New Moscow. 1937

Tretyakov Gallery

Konstantin Yuon. Military Parade in Red Square, 7th November 1941. 1941

Tretyakov Gallery

Yury Zhdanov. Evening in Moscow. 1955

Igor Popov. Frunzenskaya Embankment, 14. 1968-72

Osip Avsiyan. Corner of Maroseika and Starosadsky street. 1977

Vladimir Gerasimov. Kropotkinskaya Metro Station. 2007

Vladimir Gerasimov

Alena Dergileva. From 'Moscow' series, 2010s

Konstantin Batynkov. Life Is All Around Us. 2019

Konstantin Batynkov

