St. Petersburg through the eyes of Russian artists

The Imperial capital used to attract painters from all over Russia and all of them praised the beauty of its palaces, embankments and cathedrals on their canvases.
Fedor Alexeyev. View of the Mikhailovsky Castle in St. Petersburg from the Fontanka River, 1800
Fedor Alexeyev. View of the Kazan Cathedral in St. Petersburg, 19th century
Alexander Bryullov. Sennaya Square, St. Petersburg, 1822
Maxim Vorobiev. The Peter and Paul Fortress, late 1820s - early 1830s
Maxim Vorobiev. St. Isaac’s Cathedral and Monument to Peter the Great, 1844
Konstantin Makovsky. A St. Petersburg courtyard, 1850
Ivan Shishkin. Alley of the Summer Garden in St. Petersburg, 1869
Vasily Surikov. The Bronze Horseman, 1870
Vasily Surikov. An evening in St. Petersburg, 1871
Alexander Beggrov. View of the Neva River and the Spit of Vasilievsky Island, 1879
Alexander Bogolyubov. View of the Lebyazhyeva Canal looking towards the Mikhailovsky Castle, 1880
Alexander Beggrov. Evening on Nevsky Prospekt, 1882
Ivan Aivazovsky. View of downtown St. Petersburg, 1888
Ivan Aivazovsky. St. Isaac’s Cathedral on a frosty day, 1891
Ilya Repin. On Palace Square in St. Petersburg, 1905
Alexandre Benois. Maslenitsa in St. Petersburg, A fragment of a scene set sketch. 1911
Anna Ostroumova-Lebedeva. St. Petersburg. The Kryukov Canal, 1910
Isaac Brodsky. May 1 demonstration on Prospekt of October, 25, 1934
Vladimir Konashevich. Roofs. Geslerovsky [now Chkalovsky] Prospekt, 1941
Lyudmila Ronchevskaya. Leningrad under the Siege, 1942
Nikolai Byliev-Protopopov. By the Bronze Horseman in winter. To the Neva river for Water, 1941–1942
Nikolai Byliev-Protopopov
Vasily Kuchumov. People Head Up for Water, 1942
Vyacheslav Pakulin. Victory Celebrations on Nevsky Prospekt, 1945
Andrei Bantikov. The Hermitage’s Courtyard, 1960s
Viktor Shustrov. Leningrad. Truda [Labor] Square, 1983
Igor Suvorov. Griboyedov Canal, 1985
Igor Suvorov. Nevsky Prospekt, 2007
Alexander Florensky. View from My Window, 2020
