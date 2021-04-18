St. Petersburg through the eyes of Russian artists

Culture
Russia Beyond

Konstantin Makovsky
The Imperial capital used to attract painters from all over Russia and all of them praised the beauty of its palaces, embankments and cathedrals on their canvases.

Fedor Alexeyev. View of the Mikhailovsky Castle in St. Petersburg from the Fontanka River, 1800 

Fedor Alexeyev

Fedor Alexeyev. View of the Kazan Cathedral in St. Petersburg, 19th century

Fedor Alexeyev

Alexander Bryullov. Sennaya Square, St. Petersburg, 1822

Alexander Bryullov

Maxim Vorobiev. The Peter and Paul Fortress, late 1820s - early 1830s 

Maxim Vorobiev

Maxim Vorobiev. St. Isaac’s Cathedral and Monument to Peter the Great, 1844

Maxim Vorobiev

Konstantin Makovsky. A St. Petersburg courtyard, 1850

Konstantin Makovsky

Ivan Shishkin. Alley of the Summer Garden in St. Petersburg, 1869

Ivan Shishkin

Vasily Surikov. The Bronze Horseman, 1870

Vasily Surikov

Vasily Surikov. An evening in St. Petersburg, 1871

Vasily Surikov

Alexander Beggrov. View of the Neva River and the Spit of Vasilievsky Island, 1879

Alexander Beggrov

Alexander Bogolyubov. View of the Lebyazhyeva Canal looking towards the Mikhailovsky Castle, 1880

Alexander Bogolyubov

Alexander Beggrov. Evening on Nevsky Prospekt, 1882

Alexander Beggrov

Ivan Aivazovsky. View of downtown St. Petersburg, 1888

Ivan Aivazovsky

Ivan Aivazovsky. St. Isaac’s Cathedral on a frosty day, 1891

Ivan Aivazovsky

Ilya Repin. On Palace Square in St. Petersburg, 1905

Ilya Repin

Alexandre Benois. Maslenitsa in St. Petersburg, A fragment of a scene set sketch. 1911

Alexandre Benois

Anna Ostroumova-Lebedeva. St. Petersburg. The Kryukov Canal, 1910

Anna Ostroumova-Lebedeva

Isaac Brodsky. May 1 demonstration on Prospekt of October, 25, 1934

Isaac Brodsky

Vladimir Konashevich. Roofs. Geslerovsky [now Chkalovsky] Prospekt, 1941

Vladimir Konashevich

Lyudmila Ronchevskaya. Leningrad under the Siege, 1942

Lyudmila Ronchevskaya

Nikolai Byliev-Protopopov. By the Bronze Horseman in winter. To the Neva river for Water, 1941–1942

Nikolai Byliev-Protopopov

Vasily Kuchumov. People Head Up for Water, 1942

Vasily Kuchumov

Vyacheslav Pakulin. Victory Celebrations on Nevsky Prospekt, 1945

Vyacheslav Pakulin

Andrei Bantikov. The Hermitage’s Courtyard, 1960s 

Andrei Bantikov

Viktor Shustrov. Leningrad. Truda [Labor] Square, 1983

Viktor Shustrov

Igor Suvorov. Griboyedov Canal, 1985

Igor Suvorov

Igor Suvorov. Nevsky Prospekt, 2007

Igor Suvorov

Alexander Florensky. View from My Window, 2020

Alexander Florensky

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Art Saint Petersburg st. petersburg paintings
We've got more than 2 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies