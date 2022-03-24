10 best works by Orest Kiprensky, Russia’s famous portrait master (PICS)

He is most famous for his iconic portrait of great Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, but he also painted lots of Russia’s most prominent men.

Orest Kiprensky (1782-1836) became popularly known as “the Russian Van Dyck”. He was the illegitimate son of a landowner named Adam Diakonov and his serf woman. Unable to officially recognize the child, the father listed him as a member of his serf mother’s family.

From a very early age, Orest showed a talent for drawing, so his father enrolled him at the Academy of Arts in St. Petersburg. The Academy’s administration spotted the gifted young man, allowed him to live in the Academy’s boarding house after graduation and granted him an allowance for a trip abroad.

Kiprensky traveled around Switzerland, France and Germany and, of course, Italy, where he spent several years of his life taking lessons from the best artists. He even married an Italian woman named Anna Maria Falcucci and converted to Roman Catholicism. He died in Rome (without getting to see his daughter, who was born after his death) and was buried in the local Sant’Andrea delle Fratte church.

Below are some of the most well known portraits by Orest Kiprensky.

1. Portrait of A. K. Schwalbe, 1804

Russian Museum Russian Museum

2. Dmitry Donskoy in the Kulikovo Field, 1805

Russian Museum Russian Museum

3. Portrait of Yevgraf Davydov, 1809

Russian Museum Russian Museum

4. The Young Gardener, 1817

Russian Museum Russian Museum

5. Girl wearing the poppy wreath, 1819

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

6. Portrait of Yekaterina Avdulina, 1822

Russian Museum Russian Museum

7. Poor Lisa, 1827

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

8. Portrait of Alexander Pushkin, 1827

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

9. Self-portrait, 1828

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

10. Readers of newspapers in Naples, 1831

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

