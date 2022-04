These artists are known as authors of beautiful landscapes, historical paintings and portraits of celebrities, but many of them also painted their own images. We’ve put together some of the most iconic self-portraits.

1. Orest Kiprensky, 1828

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

2. Karl Bryullov, 1848

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

3. Konstantin Makovsky, 1856

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

4. Ivan Kramskoi, 1867

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

5. Vasily Perov, 1870

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

6. Valentin Serov, 1880s

Private collection Private collection

7. Isaac Levithan, 1880

Public domain Public domain

8. Mikhail Vrubel, 1885

Museum of Russian Art, Kiev Museum of Russian Art, Kiev

9. Ilya Repin, 1887

Public domain Public domain

10. Konstantin Somov, 1898

Russian Museum Russian Museum

11. Zinaida Serebryakova, 1909

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

12. Boris Kustodiev, 1912

Uffizi Uffizi

13. Marc Chagall, 1913

Stedelijk Museum Stedelijk Museum

14. Kazimir Malevich, 1933

Russian Museum Russian Museum

15. Nicholas Roerich, 1930s

International Center of the Roerichs International Center of the Roerichs

