This Russian artist combines Renaissance and icon painting (PICS)

Italian art, medieval Russian painting and the avant-garde of the 20th century mixed in the work of the distinctive artist Andrei Remnev.

Rags, 2020 Andrei Remnev

Andrei Remnev was born in Moscow Region, in the town of Yakhroma, where, as he himself claims, the landscapes are “close to Bruegel’s”.

Tertia vigilia (The third guard), 2020 Andrei Remnev

In his youth, he received an artistic education and, since the early 1990s, has participated in many foreign cultural exchanges and exhibitions.

Roman holiday, 2017 Andrei Remnev

To date, his work has been exhibited by galleries in Germany, Cyprus, the Netherlands, France, Italy and Spain.

Bronislava, 2017 [Dedicated to the sister of Vaslav Nijinsky] Andrei Remnev

Remnev considers one of his most important milestones to have been studying iconography under the guidance of an iconographer and priest, Father Vyacheslav, at the Andronikov Monastery in Moscow, famous for the frescoes of the legendary Andrei Rublev, the principal medieval Russian icon painter.

Vesta, 2012 Andrei Remnev

“I copied the best examples of Old Russian painting from the 15th to the 17th centuries. At the same time, I was working on my own paintings. It was during this period that my own art technique finally took shape,” Andrei says.

The unplaiting of the hair, 2014 Andrei Remnev

Today, his work is based on the combination of several styles and movements in world art.

Strelka (The spit of two rivers), 2015 Andrei Remnev

One would guess on the canvas both motifs of the Italian Renaissance and Russian icon painting, modernism and avant-garde.

Navigator, 2015 Andrei Remnev

The masters of the Renaissance had a special influence on the artist. Andrei believes that Russian and Italian culture are intimately linked: “The Moscow Kremlin and its Assumption and Archangel Cathedrals all were built by Italian architects and have become an essential part of Russian culture.”

Ladytamer, 2002 Andrei Remnev

Many 19th century Russian artists went to Italy to study and hone their skills.

Redhead, 2004 Andrei Remnev

Remnev also succeeded in this tradition - he often travels to Italy and gets inspiration from the landscapes of Pozzuoli and Naples, as well as from the paintings of Piero Della Francesca and Benozzo Gozzoli. A whole series of his works, ‘The Face of a Natural Force’, is inspired by these journeys.

Direction of the wind, 2019 (From ‘The Face of a Natural Force’ series) Andrei Remnev

Battlefield, 2019 (From ‘The Face of a Natural Force’ series) Andrei Remnev

