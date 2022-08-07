Soviet ballet in iconic PHOTOS

Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF
Famous photographer Yevgeny Umnov captured some of the most scenic performances in action and behind the scenes moments!

Yvgeny Umnov is now considered to be the classic Soviet photographer, master of the reportage genre and chronicler of Moscow. Through his lens, people now can see not only the sceneries of the city and portraits of its citizens, but also the incredible world of ballet and dance. 

For two decades, Umnov took pictures in the Bolshoi Theater and its timeless star, legendary ballerina Maya Plisetskaya. On stage, she was so different. Performing either the passionate Carmen…

Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF

…or the brave young Kitri in ‘Don Quixote’…

Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF

…or the fluttering Odetta in ‘Swan Lake’.

Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF

Umnov also took pictures of the legendary ballerina behind the scenes. 

Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF

Beautiful portraits of celebrities taken by Umnov were put as cover photos in the most renowned Soviet magazines.

Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF

Another great Soviet ballerina and prima of the Bolshoi who Umnov watched through his lens was Olga Lepeshinskaya (pictured below as Bacchante in ‘Walpurgis Night’ dance within the ‘Faust’ opera).

Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF

And brilliant Bolshoi prima Galina Ulanova, who was replaced then by Plisetskaya in this role. Pictured below as Juliette, with Mikhail Gabovich as Romeo. 

Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF

In Umnov’s photos, ballet stars seem to literally fly, not dance. Just like his “muse”, Maya Plisetskaya in the Bolshoi’s ‘Raymonda’ ballet.

Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF

And again Plisetskaya in ‘Don Quixote’…

Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF

…or Nina Timofeyeva in ‘Swan Lake’. Both as Odette…

Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF

…and her evil alter ego Odile.

Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF

Men in ballet used to be in the shadow of the brilliant primas, but not Yaroslav Sekh. Pictured below, he is dancing the part of Paganini in ‘The Rhapsody’ ballet staged with Sergei Rachmaninoff’s music ‘The Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini’.

Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF

Some of Umnov’s iconic ballet photos are now considered to enter the golden fund of ballet photography. Just like this epic shot from ‘Swan Lake’.

Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF

Moreover, Umnov showed that ballet actors are not only weightless heavenly creatures, but real people, at the same time. Here’s a photo by Umnov of ballerinas having a rest after starring in a film version of ‘La Sylphide’ ballet. We can see how cold a movie set pavillion is and that these fragile girls in their light dresses had to dress up. 

Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF

Or ballerinas in the cafeteria. Yes, they eat sometimes!

Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF

Well, at least they drink coffee!

Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF

And always rushing to their positions hearing the last call.

Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF

Umnov has also chronicled the young dancers preparing for their big ballet world.

Yevgeny Umnov/Sputnik

