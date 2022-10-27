How a constructivist bread factory looks after restoration (PHOTOS)

The building from the early 1930s will open its doors again, however no longer as a production facility, but as a cultural institution. Just look at the photos of its incredible interiors and façade.

From 1925 to 1935, 12 bread factories were constructed in Moscow. Soviet authorities sought to optimize bread production in a country starving after the revolution and civil war. The most advanced technology was also used, such as the circle bakery cycle designed by engineer Georgy Marsakov. The basis of the system was a circular conveyor, which allowed the process of baking bread to be automated. Products moved step by step in a circle from top to bottom. The first of Marsakov’s completed projects was this factory built on Khodynskaya Street in Moscow in 1931 and was assigned serial number 5 (‘Khlebozavod № 5’). It functioned until the early 2000s.

Courtesy of Zotov center Courtesy of Zotov center

The building is a great monument to Soviet Constructivism architectural style. The cylindrical composition of the factory is framed by towers with stairwells. In 2022, the restoration of the factory was completed, preserving not only the original architecture, but also the late transformations of the building, made during the work process and as epochs changed.

Courtesy of Zotov center Courtesy of Zotov center

Now ‘Khlebozavod № 5’ will be opened again as Russia’s first center exploring Constructivism. The new center is named ‘Zotov’, in honor of Vasily Zotov, Minister of Food Industry of the USSR, who started his career as an ordinary baker and who organized the mass construction of bread factories in Moscow.

Courtesy of Zotov center Courtesy of Zotov center

Courtesy of Zotov center Courtesy of Zotov center

Courtesy of Zotov center Courtesy of Zotov center

Courtesy of Zotov center Courtesy of Zotov center

Courtesy of Zotov center Courtesy of Zotov center

Courtesy of Zotov center Courtesy of Zotov center

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.