Everyday life in Russia through the eyes of illustrators (PICS)

Some are inspired by the Soviet past nostalgic details, others focus on people and their activities, while others chronicle street life. Enjoy the variety of gorgeous illustrations of ordinary people’s lives in Russia!

1. Valery Barykin: Soviet life as pin up art

Russian Illustrator Valery Barykin combines the vintage Pin Up Girls with the style of Soviet propaganda posters.

He fantasizes what the Soviet 1950s would look like if there were more like the happy American post-war years. Soviet women after World War II had to work hard and replace men in many heavy jobs, so they looked far from those sexy pin up girls.

At the same time, Barykin witty plays with propaganda posters phrases and shows very true Soviet realities in his paintings.

2. Anton Gudim: A sarcastic look at reality

There is a popular genre of dystopian illustrations showing how people’s life changed because of technologies, smartphones and social media. Such pictures usually go viral.

Anton Gudm is one of those illustrators that pokes fun at the new norms of social behavior.

His view of the modern world is very creative.

3. Anna Desnitskaya: Life on a Trans-Siberian train

A celebrated and award-winning illustrator Anna Desnitskaya has completed illustrations for several children’s books.

One of her brightest and most famous works are illustrations for a graphic book about a journey across the Trans-Siberian railway, written by Alexandra Litvina.

One of the most popular travel routes throughout the whole country is remarkable, not only by dozens of cities and nature views seen from the window, but also by the unique night train life.

Another brilliant work by Anna Desnitskaya is a full book of illustrations featuring life in an old communal apartment.

It’s extremely interesting to look at these images and paintings, noticing the details of everyday Soviet life.

4. Alena Dergileva: Perfectly cozy Moscow sketches

Another famous book illustrator, Alena Dergileva is a true chronicler of Moscow life.

In her perfectly detailed watercolor paintings, you can immerse in the vibe of the capital’s streets where ordinary people rush about their business.

And even take a ride in the Moscow Metro.

5. Vladimir Lyubarov: naive Russian life and Soviet past

The artistic style of this artist is very recognizable. He draws funny pictures and scenes of everyday life.

His works remind of Brueghel, Henri Rousseau, Marc Chagall and Russian lubok folk art, as well.

He is a painter of the “Russian miracle” in his own words. And the details of his sketches are familiar to many Russians - he depicts iconic objects of Soviet life with good-natured irony.

6. Philipp Kubarev: Nostalgic Moscow sketches

Philipp Kubarev depicts Moscow life in a very touching and nostalgic way.

Romantic meetings, evening small churches under the light of lanterns, courtyards with kids playing…

In his paintings, Moscow looks less like a huge metropolis and more like a cozy city - the city of his childhood.

7. Nadira Filatova: Painting metro commuters

Riding the gorgeous Moscow Metro and watching people there is probably one of the most interesting experiences in Moscow. If one wants to know what the city inhabitants are like, it’s hard to imagine a place where there would be more people of different spheres, ages and outfits.

Muscovite Nadira Filatova started doing sketches for her art studies practice, trying herself in different styles and techniques.

She did most of the paintings secretly, while her subject didn’t see her. And immediately after she’s discovered, she turns her eye to another “model”.

8. Mary Gorbunova: Crazy world of Russian motherhood

Mary Gorbunova is popular in social media under the nickname @mary_chemi and she is recognizable for depicting the truthful scenes of what it’s like to be a mom.

In contrast to sweet (or actually sugary) shots that instamothers are used to posting, Mary tries to show real life and poke fun at it (and support other mothers who struggle with a happy life with kids).

