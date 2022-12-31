Christmas and New Year’s through the eyes of Russian artists (PICS)

Painters have always been keen to depict the most atmospheric moments of winter’s main holiday: the bright and flickering lights on the Christmas tree, the pleasant bustle on city streets, the pre-holiday rush in stores, as well as the gifts and snowy landscapes.
The fashion for Christmas trees and family celebrations on this sacred day was introduced in the 19th century during the reign of Emperor Nicholas I. Since then, this enormously popular holiday has always been associated with the smell of fir trees, wintry landscapes, and many fabulous gifts.
During the Soviet era, Orthodox Christmas was banned, but it was replaced by another no less favorite holiday with the same ornate fir tree – the New Year. Both are reflected in the canvases of Russia’s most famous artists.
Alexei Chernyshev. “Christmas Tree at the Anichkov Palace” (Scenes from the family life of Emperor Nicholas I), 1848
Alexei Korzukhin. “Christmas Eve”, 1869
Sergei Dosekin. “Preparation for Christmas”, 1896
Viktor Vasnetsov. “Snegurochka” (Snow Maiden), 1899
Alexander Buchkuri. “Christmas Market”, 1906
Alexei Korin. “Christmas Tree”, 1910
National Gallery of the Komi Republic
Mikhail Vrubel. “Snow Maiden”, 1900s
Pozhalostin Ryazan Regional and State Art Museum
Nikolai Feshin. “Christmas Tree”, 1917
Boris Kustodiev. “Christmas Tree Market”, 1918
Kovalenko Krasnodar Regional Art Museum
Heinrich Manizer. “Christmas Tree Market”, 1910s
Omsk Regional M.A. Vrubel Museum of Fine Arts
Alexander Moravov. “Christmas Tree”, 1921
Zinaida Serebryakova. “Katya in Blue Dress by Christmas Tree”, 1922
State Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
Grand Duchess Olga Romanova. “New Year’s Eve Treat”, 1935
Grand Duchess Olga Romanova. “Christmas at the Grand Duchess Olga Alexandrovna with a Portrait of Alexander III”, 1950
A.N. Semyonov. “New Year Tree at Leningrad Circus” (from the book Soviet Circus, 1918-1938)
Fedor Reshetnikov. “Arrived on vacation”, 1948
Valery Topkov. “Winter in Zaraisk”, 2006
Vera Bushurova. “Almetyevsk in holiday season. New Year's”2013
