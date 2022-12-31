Christmas and New Year’s through the eyes of Russian artists (PICS)

Painters have always been keen to depict the most atmospheric moments of winter’s main holiday: the bright and flickering lights on the Christmas tree, the pleasant bustle on city streets, the pre-holiday rush in stores, as well as the gifts and snowy landscapes.

The fashion for Christmas trees and family celebrations on this sacred day was introduced in the 19th century during the reign of Emperor Nicholas I. Since then, this enormously popular holiday has always been associated with the smell of fir trees, wintry landscapes, and many fabulous gifts.

During the Soviet era, Orthodox Christmas was banned, but it was replaced by another no less favorite holiday with the same ornate fir tree – the New Year. Both are reflected in the canvases of Russia’s most famous artists.

Alexei Chernyshev. “Christmas Tree at the Anichkov Palace” (Scenes from the family life of Emperor Nicholas I), 1848

Public domain Public domain

Alexei Korzukhin. “Christmas Eve”, 1869

State Russian Museum State Russian Museum

Sergei Dosekin. “Preparation for Christmas”, 1896

Public domain Public domain

Viktor Vasnetsov. “Snegurochka” (Snow Maiden), 1899

State Tretyakov Gallery State Tretyakov Gallery

Alexander Buchkuri. “Christmas Market”, 1906

Public domain Public domain

Alexei Korin. “Christmas Tree”, 1910

National Gallery of the Komi Republic National Gallery of the Komi Republic

Mikhail Vrubel. “Snow Maiden”, 1900s

Pozhalostin Ryazan Regional and State Art Museum Pozhalostin Ryazan Regional and State Art Museum

Nikolai Feshin. “Christmas Tree”, 1917

Public domain Public domain

Boris Kustodiev. “Christmas Tree Market”, 1918

Kovalenko Krasnodar Regional Art Museum Kovalenko Krasnodar Regional Art Museum

Heinrich Manizer. “Christmas Tree Market”, 1910s

Omsk Regional M.A. Vrubel Museum of Fine Arts Omsk Regional M.A. Vrubel Museum of Fine Arts

Alexander Moravov. “Christmas Tree”, 1921

Public domain Public domain

Zinaida Serebryakova. “Katya in Blue Dress by Christmas Tree”, 1922

State Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts State Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts

Grand Duchess Olga Romanova. “New Year’s Eve Treat”, 1935

State Russian Museum State Russian Museum

Grand Duchess Olga Romanova. “Christmas at the Grand Duchess Olga Alexandrovna with a Portrait of Alexander III”, 1950

Private collection Private collection

A.N. Semyonov. “New Year Tree at Leningrad Circus” (from the book Soviet Circus, 1918-1938)

Public domain Public domain

Fedor Reshetnikov. “Arrived on vacation”, 1948

State Tretyakov Gallery State Tretyakov Gallery

Valery Topkov. “Winter in Zaraisk”, 2006

Vera Bushurova. “Almetyevsk in holiday season. New Year's”2013

Almetyevsk Art Gallery Almetyevsk Art Gallery

