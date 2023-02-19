Painted Moscow through the eyes of Alyona Dergilyova (PICS)

Moscow artist Alyona Dergilyova is known for her book graphics and illustrations of literary works. But, she’s earned the love of the wider audience with her cozy watercolors conveying the real spirit of Moscow.
A street cleaner sweeps away the snow, a delivery man in recognizable dress with a cube backpack hurries to bring his order, a stranger enters the subway… Alyona Dergilyova has been painting Moscow for over 25 years and, as the city is constantly changing, there is so much left only in her drawings.
These pictures are not about Moscow as a megapolis with electric scooters and expensive cars, but about the old cozy capital.
Summer, Ploshchad Revolyutsii metro station.
Bright people in Podkolokolny Lane.
Near the Church of All Saints on Kulishki Lane.
Bolshaya Pirogovskaya, 17.
Prospekt Mira metro station
Interesting house with beautiful facade on Chistoprudny Boulevard.
Miracle on Ostozhenka Street.
Church of Elijah the Prophet.
Staraya Basmannaya Street.
Bolshaya Sukharevskaya Street.
An exhibition of Alyona Dergilyova works, titled ‘Painted Moscow’, is on display at the Russian Academy of Arts until March 5, 2023.
