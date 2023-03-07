Why were these Soviet icons made out of wrappers & pioneer ties? (PHOTOS)

Dmitry Antonov/Center of Visual Studies of the Middle Ages and Modern Times at the Russian State University for the Humanities (RSUH)

These are icon cases, known as ‘kiots’, which were created in an era when religion and church paraphernalia were outlawed.

Icons for home use in Soviet times were primarily created by rural artisans. Photographs of old icons were used as the model: in the USSR, only a handful of church workshops were officially allowed to reproduce them, but locally they were secretly created in large numbers by photographers working in studios. The frames were designed using everything from foil wrappers and red Pioneer ties to bridal veils.

Museum of the History of Religion Museum of the History of Religion

Icon cases, or kiots, appeared in Russia in the first half of the 19th century. It consisted of a wooden box, encased in glass: inside was a colored, printed or painted icon that was decorated with a foil rim and paper flowers.

Dmitry Antonov/Center of Visual Studies of the Middle Ages and Modern Times at RSUH Dmitry Antonov/Center of Visual Studies of the Middle Ages and Modern Times at RSUH

In tsarist times, the production of such icons for home use was widespread: there were foil-rolling workshops, artels and factories. Millions of icons decorated with foil and flowers were created.

Dmitry Antonov/Center of Visual Studies of the Middle Ages and Modern Times at RSUH Dmitry Antonov/Center of Visual Studies of the Middle Ages and Modern Times at RSUH

“Before the revolution, kiots were not only sold across the Russian Empire, but were also exported to Europe. At the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th centuries, their craft flourished, primarily in the Vyazniki district of Vladimir province,” says Professor Dmitry Antonov, director of the Center of Visual Studies of the Middle Ages and Modern Times at the Russian State University for the Humanities.

Dmitry Antonov/Center of Visual Studies of the Middle Ages and Modern Times at RSUH Dmitry Antonov/Center of Visual Studies of the Middle Ages and Modern Times at RSUH

“Under the Bolsheviks all icon production ceased. But it was not possible to defeat the faith, and icons, of course, did not disappear. Soviet craftsmen began to reinvent the tradition. But they worked under different conditions - illegally and secretly, with no materials or tools. They created Soviet icons, like the ones in the 19th century - but a completely different phenomenon.”

Dmitry Antonov/Center of Visual Studies of the Middle Ages and Modern Times at RSUH Dmitry Antonov/Center of Visual Studies of the Middle Ages and Modern Times at RSUH

With a shortage of materials and tools, the most unexpected means of decoration were applied. For example, patterns on the foil could be hammered out by using the bottoms of shot glasses, embossed with the use of rifle cartridges, or clock gears. Even the Soviet nuclear weapons industry served as a source of material for these icons.

Dmitry Antonov/Center of Visual Studies of the Middle Ages and Modern Times at RSUH Dmitry Antonov/Center of Visual Studies of the Middle Ages and Modern Times at RSUH

“Different types of foil were used: candy wrappers or tea wrappers. Sometimes even discarded foil from the nuclear industry was used. Pioneer ties were used for decorations. Even more common veils, fabrics, and flowers from wedding dresses were used. On the one hand, they were bright and beautiful. On the other hand, the materials were associated with wedding symbols, and many of the kiots were created specially for weddings, as 'wedding couples,' in order to bless the young,” Antonov notes.

Dmitry Antonov (R) Museum of the History of Religion Museum of the History of Religion

The exhibition “Soviet Icons. Religious Artifacts of the Epoch of Persecution” is on display until March 21, 2023 at the State Museum of the History of Religion in St. Petersburg (link in Russian).

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.