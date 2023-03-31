18 Soviet interiors in Russian painting (PICS)

A lot of residents of today’s Russia spent their childhood and youth in typical Soviet apartments, amid their ornamented carpets, chests of drawers and dusty entresols. We’ve come up with a selection of pictures that evoke a pang of nostalgia, even with a cursory glance at them.

Almost everyone in the Soviet Union lived in a typical Soviet apartment block (the most common type of housing in the country), spent their summers in their grandmother’s dacha (country house) or shared public space in communal housing. The interiors of these places became the cultural code for the entire country. Cupboards with weighty crystal vases and porcelain, geraniums on the windowsill, lace tablecloths on the table, a string of laundry hanging across the kitchen - these little things shaped the Soviet interior with its unique aesthetic.

Artists, likewise, paid attention to Soviet everyday life. Below are the most interesting paintings of the time.

1. Yury Pimenov. Lyrical house-warming. 1957

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

2. Konstantin Istomin. At the window (in the room). 1928

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

3. Anatoly Levitin. Warm Day. 1957

Russian Museum Russian Museum

4. Mikhail Roginsky. Communal kitchen. 1992

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

5. Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin. Behind the samovar. 1926

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

6. Konstantin Istomin. Vuzovki. 1933

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

7. Yury Pimenov. Quiet cafe. 1971

Josip Bokshay Art Museum Josip Bokshay Art Museum

8. Yury Pimenov. Lights of the University. 1963

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

9. Nikolay Zaitsev. Conversation with mother. 1984

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

10. Stanislav Zhukovsky. Easter still life. 1915

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

11. Isaac Brodsky. Fallen leaves. 1929

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

12. Yury Pimenov. In the rooms. 1930s

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

13. Andrey Tutunov. Popkov in Priluki. 1974

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

14. Nikolay Zaitsev. At Grandma Katya's. 1976

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

15. Yury Pimenov. Morning purchases. 1951

Private collection Private collection

16. Natalia Egorshina. Figure and semi-figure. Kitchen interior. 1980

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

17. Yury Pimenov. Morning windows. 1959

Private collection Private collection

18. Dmitry Zhilinsky. Portrait of the diplomat V.S. Semenov with his wife and daughter. 1978

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

