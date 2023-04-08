10 Soviet buildings that resemble symbols from above (PHOTOS) 

Architects and propagandists in the USSR often constructed buildings that would mean something special for its citizens.

1. An unusual building of a kitchen factory in Samara is shaped like a hammer and sickle, a symbol of the USSR. (Read more about this peculiar kitchen factory here.)

Kak vse (CC BY-SA) Kak vse (CC BY-SA)

2. In Ulan-Ude, the capital of Russia’s Republic of Buryatia, there is a residential complex built in the shape of three ‘C’s. There were plans to erect another building to form the abbreviation of the ‘USSR’ (‘СССР’ in Cyrillic). But, because of the collapse of the country, the project wasn’t completed.

Yandex Yandex

3. In the southern city of Taganrog, there is a residential building in the shape of the letter ‘C’ or a broken ring. According to an urban legend, in the 1930s, there were plans to build three more buildings, which, together, would add up to the abbreviation ‘USSR’.

4. In the early 1930s, a residential house in the style of constructivism appeared in the city of Ivanovo. Its form resembles a horseshoe.

5. And there are two perfect circle houses in Moscow. Before the 1980 Olympics that was held in the Soviet capital, there were plans to build five of them, so that, from above, they would resemble the Olympic rings.

Mikhail Kolobayev/Mos.ru (CC BY 4.0) Mikhail Kolobayev/Mos.ru (CC BY 4.0)

6. Moscow also has a Theater of the Russian Army, which was built in the shape of a five-pointed star.

Legion Media Legion Media

7. Meanwhile, the shape of St. Petersburg’s Institute of Robotics and Technical Cybernetics resembles a tulip.

Krasny (CC BY-SA) Krasny (CC BY-SA)

8. The Omsk Musical Theater resembles both a grand piano and a ship with a sail, depending from which angle you look at it.

Alexey Malgavko/Sputnik Alexey Malgavko/Sputnik

9. The balconies of this hotel in Dombai in the Caucasus Mountains seem to be folded into bee honeycombs.

Pexels Pexels

10. And another unusual hotel in Dombai is quite like a UFO, isn’t it?

Valery Shustry/Sputnik Valery Shustry/Sputnik

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.