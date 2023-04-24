Did you know there are actually FOUR of Malevich’s ‘Black Squares’?

The first 'black dot' in the art world was planted in 1915, but it wasn't the only one.

The first “black dot” in the art world was planted in 1915, when Malevich created his opus magnum for the futuristic cult exhibition ‘0.10’, where he, for the first time, used the word “suprematism” to describe his artistic direction. Underneath all that black paint were actually two more paintings. Today, the work can be seen at the Novaya Tretyakov Gallery.

The second ‘Black Square’ appeared in 1923. It formed part of a tryptic, together with ‘Black Circle’ and ‘Black Cross’. It’s believed to be the work of Malevich’s students, working under his tutelage, and can be seen at the Russian Museum.

The first and the second ‘Black Square’ Tretyakov Gallery / Public Domain; Russian Museum / Public Domain Tretyakov Gallery / Public Domain; Russian Museum / Public Domain

The third work dates back to 1929, and is the recreation of the first Black Square. Malevich created it for his solo showing at the Tretyakov Gallery, to mark his 30-year anniversary as an artist. It’s still on display there.

The fourth version of the work was completed three years before his death, in 1932, for another exhibit. Soon after that, avantgardism stopped being accepted by the government anyway, and social realism would have its dawn. The final version of the Black Square is kept at the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg.

‘Black Square’ of 1929 and 1932 Tretyakov Gallery / Public Domain; State Hermitage / Public Domain Tretyakov Gallery / Public Domain; State Hermitage / Public Domain

Malevich himself said the following of his work: “I could neither sleep nor eat. I was trying to comprehend what it is I did. But couldn’t.” He then came out with five whole volumes of philosophical thoughts.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.