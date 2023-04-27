20 WINDOWS in Russian art (PICS)

Since the era of Renaissance painting, the concept of the window as a prominent object in fine art has held a position of great significance and symbolic meaning.

The window is often used as a metaphorical device to indicate a portal to another world, as well as to the future. In Russian culture, windows also became a favorite symbolic device widely utilized by the realists of the 19th century and by the Avant-garde artists of the 20th century.

1. Valentin Serov, “Girl with Peaches: Portrait of V.S. Mamontova”. 1886

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

2. Valentin Serov, “At the Window”. 1886

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

3. Viktor Borisov-Musatov, “Moonlit Night. Open Window”. 1892

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

4. Boris Kustodiev, “At the Window. Portrait of I.B. Kustodieva”. 1910

The Vrubel Museum of Fine Arts in Omsk The Vrubel Museum of Fine Arts in Omsk

5. Marc Chagall, “Window in the Country”. 1915

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

6. Marc Chagall, “Evening at the Window”. 1950

Private collection Private collection

7. Zinaida Serebryakova, “View from the Window. Neskuchnoye”. 1910

State Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts State Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts

8. Zinaida Serebryakova, “On the Terrace in Kharkov”. 1919

Novosibirsk State Art Museum Novosibirsk State Art Museum

9. Pyotr Konchalovsky, “Balaklava. The Window”. 1929

Volgograd Museum of Fine Arts Volgograd Museum of Fine Arts

10. Pyotr Konchalovsky, “The Window of the Poet”. 1935

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

11. Alexander Labas, “In an Airplane”. 1936

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

12. Alexander Deineka, “The Restoration of Rostselmash: Sketch for a panel”. 1940s

Institute of Russian Realist Art Institute of Russian Realist Art

13. Alexander Gerasimov, “A Summer Day”. 1950

Museum of Russian impressionism Museum of Russian impressionism

14. Tatiana Yablonskaya, “Morning”. 1954

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

15. Tatiana Yablonskaya, “Evening, Old Florence”. 1973

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

16. Igor Grabar, “At the Dacha”. 1954

Institute of Russian Realist Art Institute of Russian Realist Art

17. Yury Pimenov, “Waiting”. 1959

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

18. Yuri Raksha, “My Mother”. 1969

Private collection Private collection

19. Tair Salakhov, “Bright Morning, Moscow Region”. 1986

Institute of Russian Realist Art Institute of Russian Realist Art

20. Ivan Chuikov, “Window”. 2000s

Private collection Private collection

