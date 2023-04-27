20 WINDOWS in Russian art (PICS)

Since the era of Renaissance painting, the concept of the window as a prominent object in fine art has held a position of great significance and symbolic meaning.
The window is often used as a metaphorical device to indicate a portal to another world, as well as to the future. In Russian culture, windows also became a favorite symbolic device widely utilized by the realists of the 19th century and by the Avant-garde artists of the 20th century.
1. Valentin Serov, “Girl with Peaches: Portrait of V.S. Mamontova”. 1886
2. Valentin Serov, “At the Window”. 1886
3. Viktor Borisov-Musatov, “Moonlit Night. Open Window”. 1892
4. Boris Kustodiev, “At the Window. Portrait of I.B. Kustodieva”. 1910
The Vrubel Museum of Fine Arts in Omsk
5. Marc Chagall, “Window in the Country”. 1915
6. Marc Chagall, “Evening at the Window”. 1950
7. Zinaida Serebryakova, “View from the Window. Neskuchnoye”. 1910
State Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
8. Zinaida Serebryakova, “On the Terrace in Kharkov”. 1919
Novosibirsk State Art Museum
9. Pyotr Konchalovsky, “Balaklava. The Window”. 1929
Volgograd Museum of Fine Arts
10. Pyotr Konchalovsky, “The Window of the Poet”. 1935
11. Alexander Labas, “In an Airplane”. 1936
12. Alexander Deineka, “The Restoration of Rostselmash: Sketch for a panel”. 1940s
Institute of Russian Realist Art
13. Alexander Gerasimov, “A Summer Day”. 1950
Museum of Russian impressionism
14. Tatiana Yablonskaya, “Morning”. 1954
15. Tatiana Yablonskaya, “Evening, Old Florence”. 1973
16. Igor Grabar, “At the Dacha”. 1954
Institute of Russian Realist Art
17. Yury Pimenov, “Waiting”. 1959
18. Yuri Raksha, “My Mother”. 1969
19. Tair Salakhov, “Bright Morning, Moscow Region”. 1986
Institute of Russian Realist Art
20. Ivan Chuikov, “Window”. 2000s
