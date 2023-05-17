BEST from Baikal’s wooden sculpture festival! (PHOTOS)

More than 40 artists from around the world have created sculptures of Angara pine trees in the theme of national heroes.
This year masters from Iran, South Korea, China, Peru, Argentina and other countries attended the festival.
‘Three Bogatyrs’ sculpture by Lithuanian master Raimondas Uždravis.
The winner of the festival was the composition ‘Not All People are Bastards’ by Voronezh masters Alexander Ivchenko and Alexander Alferov. It was inspired by the story of Polish writer and teacher Janosz Korczak, who died in a concentration camp.
The second place went to the monument to the unknown hero - the inventor of the wheel, created by Viktor Belyukov and Artem Dudrov from Yekaterinburg.
During the 10 years that the Lukomorie festival near Irkutsk has been around, more than 250 compositions were made on its grounds.
