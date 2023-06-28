The Moscow Metro in archive PHOTOS

The capital’s subway is unofficially also one of the city’s most interesting museums, which Muscovites have been enjoying every day since 1935.

The first line of the Moscow Metro opened on May 15, 1935, and consisted of 13 stations. In the photo below, the Palace of Soviets station (now Kropotkinskaya) is pictured.

The first train! And, of course, portraits of Lenin and Stalin are displayed on the windshield.

The first passengers of the metro were subway builders themselves.

It became an honorable duty to help build the metro and work there after. Pictured below is a station attendant on duty.

The most interesting entertainment was the escalator.

Stand on the right, walk on the left (notice how startled the descending passengers are at the sight of a cameraman taking the photo!)!

In a subway car.

The décor of each station was approached responsibly, as if they were decorating some underground palace. Below, you can see the chic mosaics being installed at Kievskaya station.

While bas-reliefs can be seen at Elektrozavodskaya station.

Even the marble benches look like works of art.

How do you like these chandeliers at Arbatskaya metro?

Many of the stations were designed according to certain themes. For example, 76 revolutionary sculptures and “new” Soviet people were installed at the Ploschad Revolutsii (Revolution Square) metro (It’s considered good luck to rub the nose of the border guard’s bronze dog).

Mayakovskaya is one of the most beautiful metro stations. So gorgeous that, even today, wedding ceremonies are held there!

During World War II, Mayakovskaya also served as a bomb shelter.

Studencheskaya is one of the few above-ground stations of the Moscow Metro.

The subway was not only a transport, but also a place to read. One used to see everyone buried in the day’s newspapers. That may no longer be the case, however books (as well as e-books and tablets) are still popular on the subway.

The Moscow Metro was also a perfect place to meet…

