Peter & Fevronia – a Russian story of true love

In medieval Russia, there was a story of its own about Romeo and Juliet. They loved each other so much that they died on the same day, too, and, even after death, they ended up in the same coffin.

In modern Russia, the holiday named ‘Day of Family, Love and Fidelity’ began to be celebrated officially only in 2022. And July 8 was not chosen by chance. For centuries, the Russian Orthodox Church has been commemorating the saintly spouses Peter and Fevronia of Murom on this day.

The legend of the love and family life of this couple impressed contemporaries very much. In the mid-16th century, a Russian author wrote a story about them and ‘The Tale of Peter and Fevronia’ became one of the most prominent pieces of Old Russian literature. In fact, to this day, it is almost the only source of information about these people, canonized by the Russian Orthodox Church in the 16th century.

Unusual beginning to a love story

'Peter and Fevronia' production at the Gorky Moscow Art Theater Vladimir Fedorenko/Sputnik Vladimir Fedorenko/Sputnik

This story doesn’t have a classic beginning of how passion strikes lovers. According to legend, Prince Peter was the brother of Prince Pavel, who ruled in the city of Murom, 300 km east of Moscow. The brave Peter killed a magical serpent that was seducing his brother’s wife with his sword. But, the splatter of the serpent’s blood infected Peter with incurable leprosy. No healer could deal with it and the young prince was in constant pain.

One day, Peter had a dream that a village girl named Fevronia could heal him. The girl was found in reality and she agreed to heal the prince. He had to be brought to her, because he could no longer walk himself. Fevronia refused any reward, but for the promise that the prince marries her after the healing. She gave the prince bread sourdough and told him to wash in the bath and to apply it on all the scabs but one.

Monument to Peter and Fevronia in the Ryazan village of Laskovo, where Fevronia is said to be from Maxim Shanin (CC BY-SA) Maxim Shanin (CC BY-SA)

When it was done, the disease really was gone. Having been healed, the prince, however, decided not to marry this ordinary girl, as it was his ego that prevented him. But, Fevronia had apparently foreseen it, so, after he broke the vow, the disease spread again through Peter’s body from the one remaining scab. He passionately regretted his weak-mindedness and the couple got married.

While all romantic stories about lovers usually end with a wedding, for Peter and Fevronia, it was the opposite. Their true love had just begun.

Why do Peter and Fevronia symbolize family, love and fidelity?

When Peter’s brother died, he was supposed to rule Murom. The local nobility, however, didn’t want to have the simpleton Fevronia as their princess. So, they issued an ultimatum toPeter: either he leaves his wife or he leaves Murom. Peter’s choice was easy: he renounced his power and left the city with Fevronia. His heart, meanwhile, was sorrowful, but his loving wife consoled him that the man who hopes and trusts in the Lord will have blessing both in this life and in the future.

Cover for the shrine of Peter and Fevronia. A contribution to the Nativity Cathedral in Murom by Tsar Fedor and Tsarina Irina, 1593 Public domain Public domain

However, at that time, Murom was seized by strife, with the boyars fighting for power; so, they sent for Peter with a request to return and rule over them. Since then, everyone in Murom became very fond of Peter and especially Fevronia.

When the couple aged, they decided to become monks and adopted the new names David and Euphrosinia. They agreed to die on the same day and to be buried in the same coffin, so that they would not be separated after their deaths.

However, the people didn’t follow their will, considering it improper to bury the monks in the same coffin. Their bodies were twice moved to different churches, but twice they miraculously ended up together again! They ended up being buried together near the Nativity Church in Murom.

A believer holds an icon of Saints Peter and Fevronia Sergei Pyatakov/Sputnik Sergei Pyatakov/Sputnik

Now, the relics of the saints are kept in the Holy Trinity Monastery in Murom. They are considered miraculous and believers from all over Russia come to worship them, especially those seeking family happiness.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.