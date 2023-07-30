15 WEIRD (& wonderful!) Soviet movie posters (PICS)

Soviet movie posters are a separate form of art. From avant-garde collages to complete sci-fi worlds – we’ve assembled some of the most interesting and creative examples.

1. Sergei Eisenstein, ‘Battleship Potemkin’, 1925

dir. Sergei Eisenstein, 1925/Goskino dir. Sergei Eisenstein, 1925/Goskino

Sailors are mutinying on one of the ships of the Black Sea Fleet stationed near Odessa, because they are being fed meat with maggots. Soon, the mutiny grows into a real rebellion against the authorities; government troops arrive in the city to suppress it.

2. Dziga Vertov, ‘A Sixth Part of the World’, 1926

dir. Dziga Vertov, 1926/Sovkino dir. Dziga Vertov, 1926/Sovkino

This is a propaganda film by Dziga Vertov, the main documentary filmmaker in the country at the time, commissioned by Soviet authorities. Its aim was to show how almost all goods, necessary for a person, are grown or created on the vast territories of the USSR.

3. Boris Barnet, ‘The Girl with a Hatbox’, 1927

dir. Boris Barnet, 1927/MEZHRABPOM-RUS dir. Boris Barnet, 1927/MEZHRABPOM-RUS

This is a comedy about the merry New Economic Policy era Moscow and the highlight of this time – government bonds – by famed director Boris Barnet.

4. Sergei Eisenstein, ‘October: Ten Days That Shook the World’, 1927

dir. Sergei Eisenstein, 1927/Sovkino dir. Sergei Eisenstein, 1927/Sovkino

This is a historical movie, filmed for the 10th anniversary of the October Revolution. With maximum precision, it tries to depict the events of 1917, down to the storming of the Winter Palace and the shot from the cruiser Aurora.

5. Sergei Eisenstein, ‘Alexander Nevsky’, 1938

dir. Sergei Eisenstein, 1938/Mosfilm dir. Sergei Eisenstein, 1938/Mosfilm

This is a film about Russian prince and saint of the Russian Orthodox Church Alexander Nevsky; it’s an example of a “proper” patriotic movie, commissioned by Stalin during the era of the harshest totalitarian repressions. But, it was made by cinema genius Sergei Eisenstein, so the movie turned out exceptional. However, the movie representation of Nevsky has little in common with its real-life prototype, as historians note.

6. Mikhail Kalatozov, ‘The Cranes Are Flying’, 1957

dir. Mikhail Kalatozov, 1957/Mosfilm dir. Mikhail Kalatozov, 1957/Mosfilm

The focus of the story are two lovers Boris and Veronika, separated by war. Fate had prepared many different trials for them, which tested the strength of their love. This is a Soviet black-and-white war movie that has no enemies in it. The film won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

7. Yuri Chulyukin, ‘The Girls’, 1961

dir. Yuri Chulyukin, 1961/Mosfilm dir. Yuri Chulyukin, 1961/Mosfilm

A young woman named Tosya arrives at a small settlement. Local heartthrob Ilya tries to ask her for a dance at a local disco, but, after a public refusal from Tosya, makes a bet with his friend that he will make her fall in love with him within a week. The officials didn’t really like this movie from Chulyukin. They thought it was too much about everyday lives, but the audience really loved the story of Tosya and it became a box office hit.

8. Mikhail Romm, ‘Nine Days in One Year’, 1962

dir. Mikhail Romm, 1962/Mosfilm dir. Mikhail Romm, 1962/Mosfilm

Two young nuclear scientists named Gusev and Kulikov conduct an experiment, after which Gusev receives a lethal dose of radiation. Despite doctors’ warnings, he continues his experiments. This is a masterpiece from the Khrushchev Thaw of the 1960s about the unsung heroes of the new era.

9. Stanislav Rostotsky, ‘The Dawns Here Are Quiet’, 1972

dir. Stanislav Rostotsky, 1972 / Film Studio. M. Gorky dir. Stanislav Rostotsky, 1972 / Film Studio. M. Gorky

A squad of female anti-aircraft gunners is forced to fight against the superior enemy forces on the front. And, although they dreamed of a peaceful life, a hard war was drawn for them by fate. ‘The Dawns Here Are Quiet’ is still one of the most popular war dramas in the entire post-Soviet space.

10. Frunze Dovlatyan, ‘Birth Pangs’, 1976

dir. Frunze Dovlatyan, 1976/Armenfilm dir. Frunze Dovlatyan, 1976/Armenfilm

This is a movie about how Soviet authorities tried to get a foothold in Armenia at the beginning of the 1920s. Alexander Myasnikyan, Lenin’s ally, has to heal the bleeding wounds of Armenia and save desperate people.

11. Andrei Tarkovsky, ‘Nostalghia’, 1983

dir. Andrei Tarkovsky, 1983/Rai 2, Sovinfilm dir. Andrei Tarkovsky, 1983/Rai 2, Sovinfilm

Writer Andrei Gorchakov arrives in Italy, looking for information about a serf musician, who had once visited those parts. His search entangles him with a young woman named Eugenia, who tries to understand the Russian longing with the help of poems by Arseny Tarkovsky.

This is a psychological drama from the iconic Soviet director.

12. Gleb Panfilov, ‘The Theme’, 1986

Gleb Panfilov, 1979/Mosfilm Gleb Panfilov, 1979/Mosfilm

A writer from the capital travels to a province in search of inspiration; suddenly, however, he discovers other “abilities” in himself. This is a movie about the border between a compromise and a deal with one’s own conscience; it was gathering dust on shelves in the USSR right until perestroika. It premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival, from which the film left with four awards (including the main award).

13. Nikita Mikhalkov, ‘Dark Eyes’, 1987

Nikita Mikhalkov, 1987/Adriana International Corporation, Sovinfilm Nikita Mikhalkov, 1987/Adriana International Corporation, Sovinfilm

An Italian man falls in love with a Russian woman named Anna; he leaves his family and goes to Russia to start a new life. There, he learns that Anna is also married. This is yet another, but outstanding, story based on Chekhov’s ‘The Lady with the Dog’ starring Marcello Mastroianni, who received the ‘Best Actor’ award at the Cannes Film Festival.

14. Mark Zakharov, ‘To Kill a Dragon’, 1988

Mark Zakharov, 1988/Bavaria Film, Sovinfilm Mark Zakharov, 1988/Bavaria Film, Sovinfilm

Knight Lancelot finds himself in a city that for many years has been living under the dictatorship of a dragon. He wants to save the innocent, but the Burgermeister hints to him that without the dragon, neither the city nor its people could possibly live on. This is a parable film about what people are ready to die for.

15. Rashid Nugmanov, ‘The Needle’, 1988

dir. Rashid Nugumanov, 1988/Kazakhfilm dir. Rashid Nugumanov, 1988/Kazakhfilm

A man named Moro wants to help his friend to get rid of her drug addiction. When he realizes that ordinary methods don’t work, he decides to remove the root of all strife and begins hunting down drug dealers. This was one of the first Soviet movies on this tabooed topic.

