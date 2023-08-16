Moscow made out of… plasticine!? (PHOTOS)

No one has ever sculpted Moscow in this material before. Surprisingly, only plasticine is able to convey all the richness of colors and shapes of such a diverse city as Moscow.

Alexei Mikulin is not a professional painter or sculptor, but rather an architect.

“I haven’t picked up plasticine for forty years – I started actively learning at the age of 12 and, since then, I haven’t had time to return to my hobby,” says Alexei. “But when my children grew up, I started molding together with them – and the inspiration returned!”

In his works, Alexey often restores the atmosphere that slowly disappears from our lives and in the smallest details – right down to authentic wallpaper prints. Among his works are not only preserved corners of Moscow, but also those that have been irretrievably lost – for example, Dog Square, a cozy square in the center, destroyed to make way for the construction of the New Arbat street. Some scenes are imaginary, not copying any particular place.

One large-scale work, according to Alexei, takes about 100 hours to make. And, of course, some models and details have to be broken down and made anew. Have a closer look at the Russian capital through his eyes.

The plasticine Moscow ‘The Door to Apartment No. 10’ exhibition by Alexei Mikulin is on display at the Izmailovo Gallery until September 3, 2023.

