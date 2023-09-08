EPIC cat portraits by artist Alexander Zavaly (PICS)

Alexander Zavaly is an artist of a wide profile. He was born in the harsh northern city of Vorkuta, then his family moved to the south, where, in 1978, he graduated from the art and graphic arts faculty of the Kuban University in Krasnodar.
During his more than 40 years of art work, he has taken on every kind of work - he has painted Lenin, Soviet propaganda posters and murals in schools, as well as painted portraits and book illustrations. Zavaly also worked as an artist in theater and cinema (for example, on the TV series ‘Apostle’) and even created military dioramas (as well as publishing a book titled: ‘The Art of Diorama’). Zavaly holds solo exhibitions and his paintings in a variety of genres and themes are housed in museums in Krasnodar, Kaliningrad and in private collections.
But, the artist, ironically, became famous for his paintings of… cats. His characters often appear in military uniforms as hussars, paratroopers or even bogatyrs in armor. In his ‘Epic Cats’ series, the artist depicts sailor cats, Cossack cats and scout cats. There are even cosmonaut cats!
Two great passions of the artist came together – cats and military history (he himself served in the army in East Germany). Zavaly has had many furry friends; right now, he owns three cats.
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox