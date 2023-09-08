EPIC cat portraits by artist Alexander Zavaly (PICS)

How a fondness for both military themes and cats grew into a whole series of meme pictures seen all over the internet.

Alexander Zavaly is an artist of a wide profile. He was born in the harsh northern city of Vorkuta, then his family moved to the south, where, in 1978, he graduated from the art and graphic arts faculty of the Kuban University in Krasnodar.

During his more than 40 years of art work, he has taken on every kind of work - he has painted Lenin, Soviet propaganda posters and murals in schools, as well as painted portraits and book illustrations. Zavaly also worked as an artist in theater and cinema (for example, on the TV series ‘Apostle’) and even created military dioramas (as well as publishing a book titled: ‘The Art of Diorama’). Zavaly holds solo exhibitions and his paintings in a variety of genres and themes are housed in museums in Krasnodar, Kaliningrad and in private collections.

But, the artist, ironically, became famous for his paintings of… cats. His characters often appear in military uniforms as hussars, paratroopers or even bogatyrs in armor. In his ‘Epic Cats’ series, the artist depicts sailor cats, Cossack cats and scout cats. There are even cosmonaut cats!

Two great passions of the artist came together – cats and military history (he himself served in the army in East Germany). Zavaly has had many furry friends; right now, he owns three cats.

Leib Hussar

Leib Hussar

Navy Cat

Navy Cat

Furry Trooper

Furry Trooper

Timothy the cat is a complete cavalier

Timothy the cat is a complete cavalier

Vasily CapTyorkin

Vasily CapTyorkin

Apple tree on Mars

Apple tree on Mars

The Keeper of Dreams

The Keeper of Dreams

‘Behemoth the Cat’ inspired by Mikhail Bulgakov’s novel ‘The Master and Margarita’

Alexander Zavaly Alexander Zavaly

Memories of East Germany (GDR)

Memories of East Germany (GDR)

Selfie with a black cosmonaut

Selfie with a black cosmonaut

Sing (and purr!) in St. Petersburg!

Sing (and purr!) in St. Petersburg!

Vasily Tsarevich and the Gray Wolf

Vasily Tsarevich and the Gray Wolf

