Prominent ‘Russia Exhibition’ set to launch in Moscow

Attendees will have the opportunity to discover everything from Russia's leading technological advancements to the neverending rich tapestry of its regional traditions.

Set to be held in Moscow’s VDNKh exhibition park, an expansive international expo is being geared up to unveil Russia's premier technological marvels, while also acting as a crucial temporary hub for business interactions, both locally and internationally. Attendees will be treated to a vivid display of Russia’s varied regions, delving into the essence of the diverse communities that inhabit them.

To be launched on Unity Day, November 4, 2023, this six-month-long “Russian Showcase” begins its first chapter by focusing on Russia’s regional gems until mid-January 2024. Every territory will be under the spotlight, flaunting its cultural riches and tourism offerings, complete with exclusive engagements and offers for guests.

The revered VDNKh, Russia’s national exhibition hub positioned in Moscow's northeast, is the chosen venue, which sprawls across an impressive 90,000 square meters and features nearly 130 separate exhibit spaces. To accommodate this mega-event, VDNKh will also unveil 12 newly constructed facilities, according to the event planners.

Exhibitors, encompassing regions and businesses, will be privy to dynamic exhibit zones, some scaling up to 100 square meters. A plethora of digital escapades also awaits: from a virtual paddle board journey on the vast Yenisey River to a digital tour of the finest wineries and cheese producers in the sunny Krasnodar Region or an exhilarating snowboard ride down the Caucasus mountain ranges – all within the exhibition's confines.

The months of January and February will turn the spotlight on Russia’s economic prowess, fostering collaborations among entrepreneurs and highlighting Russia's recent industrial technological achievements. This segues into the ‘National Achievements Forum’, which celebrates innovations across multiple domains.

Culinary enthusiasts can also look forward to a gastronomy fest, coupled with an array of workshops and masterclasses for all ages, boasting an impressive roster of over 5,500 expert speakers.

With free entry, representatives from all 89 Russian territories, as well as numerous corporations and charitable entities are set to participate.

