Why is there a tradition of pulling people by their ears on their birthday?

On any birthday, there will be a friend or a relative that will, at some point, decide to pull the ears of the birthday boy or girl, especially if a kid is celebrating it with a party.

Allegedly, this is how they help the poor hero of the occasion “to grow up” by “pulling them up”.

Another version of the origins of this tradition is pagan. Pre-Christian ancestors, supposedly, believed that, at the moment of their birth, they come to the world of the living from the world of the dead. On this specific day, according to beliefs, a person was especially vulnerable to otherworldly forces. Only by pulling their ears would help them to ward off evil spirits and protect them. However, the thing is, it’s unlikely that people even celebrated their birthdays at all in Ancient Russia. In the more late Orthodox Christian tradition, attention was, first of all, paid to name days – the anniversary of one’s baptism, not birthdays.

Finally, this tradition is also linked with ancient Roman origins. When striking a deal involving selling land, 12 witnesses were called, both adults and kids, so as many people of different ages could prove the fact that the deal took place. To make kids remember this important moment for the rest of their lives, they were pulled by the ears. However, history is silent about how this is connected to birthdays.

