An artist recreates wintery Moscow with… plasticine! (PICS)

Wintry streets, buildings with snow-capped roofs, children on a skating rink in the city center - the capital is laid out before your eyes in these artworks. Alexei Mikulin uses plasticine to make table-top installations showing the districts and streets of Old Moscow with a multitude of detail and peopled by numerous figures.

One of them depicts the now lost Nemetskaya Sloboda quarter (German Quarter), with teams of horses trotting along, streetcars and motor vehicles driving past and people strolling. Yet another work by the artist devoted to Moscow in winter - 'Memories of Chistye Prudy (‘Clean Ponds’)' - takes us back to the artist's childhood. As a little boy, he was often sent by his parents to the skating rink that the pond turned into in winter. Below are several detailed views of his works.

