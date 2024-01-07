How does Russian horror artist Dmitry Khramtsov SCARE his fans? (PICS)

Fairy eaters, a nightmare on a bus and a deadly dream – we’ve assembled some of his best – and most frightening – works.

Dmitry Khramtsov draws black-and-white artworks in the horror genre. Cutting strokes, intentionally “muddy” textures and distorted human body proportions – that’s how he creates an atmosphere of an otherworldly presence and surrealism, reminiscent of the works of iconic horror manga artist Junji Ito.

According to Khramtsov, he has always been attracted to something dark: “Most prominently, it manifested during the first depressive period of my life. I was actively learning more about the horror movie genre and horror manga. I like to find beauty in the eerie and the disgusting and relate it to others. Also horror is such a form of art through which you can express anything you want in an interesting way.”

A leaden sky, bare tree branches and swamps, according to the artist, are his sources of inspiration. Soon, the ‘Bombora’ publishing house will release Khramtsov’s artbook with his best works – but we can already reveal some of them to you!

1. ‘The Drowned’

2. ‘Luck’

‘… has smiled upon you’

3. ‘The Dream’

‘… is deadly’

4. ‘Kindness’

5. ‘The Map’

‘… of injuries’

6. ‘Fairy eater’

7. ‘To Saddle’

‘… death’

8. ‘Imagination’

9. ‘The Wound’

10. ‘Dad, I’ve Grown Up’

