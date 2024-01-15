5 Soviet action movies to watch ONLINE for FREE!

Craving some good non-Hollywood movies with loads of action scenes and an intriguing plot? Soviet cinema has plenty to offer! Below are select great movies dubbed in English or with English subtitles you can watch online right now!

1. ‘The Elusive Avengers’ (1966)

Edmond Keosayan/Mosfilm, 1966 Edmond Keosayan/Mosfilm, 1966

This story has nothing to do with Marvel's ‘Avengers’. Here, four young people with no superpowers, but a lot of bravery help the Red Army during the Civil War and try to defeat the monarchists. The plot will keep you in suspense and amaze with its various action scenes on horseback!

This was a favorite movie of all the Soviet teenagers and one of the highest-grossing Soviet movies ever made.

Watch it here. And don’t miss the second part, ‘The New Adventures of the Avengers’, here and the third part, The Crown of Russian Empire, here!

2. ‘White sun of the desert’ (1969)

Vladimir Motyl/Lenfilm, Mosfilm, 1969 Vladimir Motyl/Lenfilm, Mosfilm, 1969

Another ‘Eastern’ movie depicting the Russian Civil War on the shores of the Caspian Sea. A Red Army soldier named Sukhov is heading home to his beloved wife through the desert on foot. But, one day, he stumbles upon a man who has been buried up to his neck in sand by bandits. He decides to save him, together with women from the harem of another gangster.

This movie is famous for its great acting and dialogues - many quotes from the movie have become popular idioms.

Watch it here!

3. ‘At home among strangers’ (1974)

Nikita Mikhalkov/Mosfilm, 1974 Nikita Mikhalkov/Mosfilm, 1974

The Russian Civil War has ended and five Red Army soldiers prepare to have over gold to the new Soviet authorities in Moscow, which they have seized from the rich in the south of Russia. But, Chekists, White Guard officers and bandits are all also after the gold. One after another, they ambush the train that is carrying the treasure. But, it turns out that the Chekists have a traitor in their midst. The main hero, a Red Army soldier, risking his life, takes the gold and disappears.

This was legendary director Nikita Mikhalkov’s first full-length feature, believed to be inspired by Clint Eastwood flicks. It has a lot of action, fighting scenes and stunts. Today, this movie is considered a classic.

Watch it here!

4. ‘Pirates of the 20th Century’ (1979)

Boris Durov/Gorky film studio, 1979 Boris Durov/Gorky film studio, 1979

Somewhere in the Indian Ocean, a Soviet cargo ship is seized by pirates attracted by a batch of opium that the ship is transporting to the USSR for use in the pharmaceutical industry. After a while, the unarmed Soviet sailors manage to get free and begin to fight the pirates. In 1980, this movie was watched by over 87 million people! It became the highest-grossing Soviet movie ever, overtaking even the Oscar-winning melodrama ‘Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears’, which was released the same year.

Watch it here!

5. ‘A Man from the Boulevard des Capucines’ (1987)

Alla Surikova/Mosfilm, 1987 Alla Surikova/Mosfilm, 1987

This action movie was filmed in the ‘Red Western’ genre, when Soviet cinema tried to make their own movies about the U.S. Wild West (filmed in Crimea). With lots of action scenes this is actually a comedy film, as well.

Johnny First is a traveling cinematographer. He arrives in a local bar in Santa Carolina, where cowboys are drinking whiskey. Johnny shows them movies for the first time in their lives and this instantly improves their cultural level. They start speaking softly and drinking milk instead of whiskey!

Watch it here.

