Why do Russian filmmakers break a plate after starting production?

This is a purely Russian tradition: After the first successful shot, the director brings together the entire filming crew and symbolically breaks a plate.

Maxim Bogovid/Sputnik Maxim Bogovid/Sputnik

This is not simply a white plate, it’s specially prepared: the names of all the participants of the filming process have to be written on it, as well as the name of the movie.

Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

One of the versions of how this tradition emerged is linked to the legendary Sergei Eisenstein. During the production of the now-legendary movie ‘Battleship Potemkin’ (1925), actors were not hurrying up enough, dragging on their lunch time. And the director allegedly broke one actor’s plate against a tripod out of anger. Then, the filming finally resumed and the movie itself, as it’s well known, made history.

Alexei Danichev/Sputnik Alexei Danichev/Sputnik

Nonetheless, people only began to break plates during filming en mass in the 1990s, when the Russian film industry was going through a crisis after the collapse of the USSR. Everyone from the filming crew would take a piece as a keepsake. By the way, most film crews are a superstitious kind and some believe it to be a bad omen if the plate doesn’t break the first time.

Mikhail Pochuev/TASS Mikhail Pochuev/TASS

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.