10 underrated Soviet movies to watch ONLINE FOR FREE!

These movies are less known internationally, but, in Russia, they are incredibly beloved and Russians quote from them all the time.

1. ‘Balzaminov's Marriage’ (1964)

Konstantin Voinov/Mosfilm, 1964 Konstantin Voinov/Mosfilm, 1964

A petty bureaucrat named Balzaminov is no longer a young man, but still lives with his mother. On day, he has a dream that he got married and, when he awakes, he decides, why not to marry in real life? The happy mother asks a matchmaker to help them find a good (and wealthy) bride and arrange the wedding. Meanwhile, Balzaminov starts chatting up women, pretending to be an aristocrat. Will he succeed?

2. ‘Welcome, or no trespassing’ (1964)

Elem Klimov/Mosfilm, 1964 Elem Klimov/Mosfilm, 1964

This is considered to be one of the greatest Soviet comedies about pioneers. It is set in a pioneer camp and its principle is a very serious man, who tries to instill a military-style order and treats the kids very strictly. But, the shenanigans begin when the kids and their supervisors begin preparing performances for a parents’ day. The comedy comes across as aimed at kids, but, in fact, it has witty humor and even pokes fun at Khrushchev and his addiction to growing corn.

3. ‘Beware of the Car’ (1966)

Eldar Ryazanov/Mosfilm, 1966 Eldar Ryazanov/Mosfilm, 1966

Yuri Detochkin is a Soviet ‘Robin Hood’. He steals cars from the rich, sells them and donates the money to orphanages. An investigator discovers the criminal, but, on learning about Detochkin’s noble aims, finds himself unable to arrest him. Also a very popular Soviet movie, it was intended to depict the ideal Soviet citizen, for whom conscience and social equality were paramount.

4. ‘Viy’ (1967)

Georgy Kropachev, Konstantin Ershov/Mosfilm, 1967 Georgy Kropachev, Konstantin Ershov/Mosfilm, 1967

This movie can be easily considered the first Soviet horror. Based on the novel with the same title by Nikolai Gogol, this movie is very scary. According to the plot, a seminary student arrives at a remote farm to perform some funeral rites. The deceased was once a beautiful young lady. But, as soon as the student gets locked in the church with her, the dead body resurrects from the coffin... What happens next defies retelling — it's better to watch and find out for yourself. If you’re particularly emotional and easily scared, then don't watch it before going to bed!

5. ‘Unbelievable Adventures of Italians in Russia’ (1974)

Eldar Ryazanov/Mosfilm, 1973 Eldar Ryazanov/Mosfilm, 1973

This is a great comedy set in beautiful Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) views and is a Soviet-Italian production, which was popular at the time. An old Russian emigrant is dying in Italy and she whispers to her granddaughter that there is a big treasure that she hid in Russia under a statue of a lion... The granddaughter and some Italians who have overheard this exciting news (including a caricature mafia member) head off to Leningrad to look for the hidden treasure. But, it turns out there are hundreds of lion statues and sculptures there! Under which is it?

6. ‘Afonya’ (1975)

Georgy Danelia/Mosfilm, 1975 Georgy Danelia/Mosfilm, 1975

This is a comedy about a lazy and reckless plumber, who doesn’t want to be an upright Soviet citizen. He constantly lies, skips work, takes bribes, drinks and fights. But, at the same time, he is so inexplicably charming that people tend to make friends with him and one really good girl even falls in love with him. But would he care?

7. ‘A Slave of Love’ (1976)

Nikita Mikhalkov/Mosfilm, 1975 Nikita Mikhalkov/Mosfilm, 1975

This drama is based on real events surrounding the intriguing fate of Russian silent cinema actress, Vera Kholodnaya. In the midst of the Civil War in Russia, a movie is being filmed in the Russian south, which is, so far, still in the hands of the monarchists. A movie star named Olga Voznesenskaya lives in her dreams and can't understand the reality of the war and revolution in Russia. But, then she begins to help Bolsheviks secretly, finding these revolutionary people so romantic, after all.

8. ‘A Few Days from the Life of I. I. Oblomov’ (1979)

Nikita Mikhalkov/Mosfilm, 1980 Nikita Mikhalkov/Mosfilm, 1980

'Oblomov' by Ivan Goncharov is the iconic Russian novel about laziness. So, most of Soviet and Russian school kids who were too lazy to read the classic piece, usually watch this movie. Most of the movie Oblomov spends literally loafing around on the couch, until a woman transforms his life.

9. ‘A Cruel Romance’ (1984)

Eldar Ryazanov/Mosfilm, 1984 Eldar Ryazanov/Mosfilm, 1984

This movie is based on 'Without a Dowry', an iconic 19th century drama by Alexander Ostrovsky. Larisa is a young beautiful noble lady, but her family is incredibly poor, so her mother wants to marry her to a wealthy man. Larisa has many suitors and admirers, though not a single man treats her seriously, but rather like a beautiful toy or accessory. But, what if she decides to break free and love whomever she wants?

10. ‘The Most Charming and Attractive’ (1985)

Gerald Bezhanov/Mosfilm, 1985 Gerald Bezhanov/Mosfilm, 1985

A 30-something Soviet female engineer is still single. One day, she meets an old friend, who is keen on psychology. She teaches her how to dress up properly to better attract men. Now, no one would be surprised with a single woman giving herself compliments. But, a Soviet woman, who is advised to repeat: “I am the most charming and attractive” to find a good husband…? That’s the start of a great comedy!

