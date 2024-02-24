'Sobor', 'khram', 'tserkov' - what's the difference between these types of churches?

So you were going to a 'tserkov', but ended up in a 'khram' - no worries, these things happen. But, how to tell them apart? How do you know when you are in a 'sobor'? We'll tell you about them one by one.

Westend61/Getty Images Westend61/Getty Images

Let's start with the most important type of Russian Orthodox house of worship - a 'sobor'. This is the name given to the main church of a monastery, convent or city. In the latter case, it will be situated in the center. Services in a 'sobor' are conducted by the highest-ranking clergy - the patriarch, metropolitan or archbishop. If the ‘cathedra’ (seat or throne) of the senior presiding church dignitary - i.e. head of the eparchy (diocese) - is located there, such a church will be called a ‘kafedralny sobor'. For example, the Church of Christ the Savior on Volkhonka Street in Moscow is considered as such: Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill is the head of the capital's eparchy. There are also cathedrals in the Moscow Kremlin: For example, before 1917, the Dormition Cathedral was Russia's main ‘kafedralny sobor'.

Ludvig14 (CC BY-SA 3.0) Ludvig14 (CC BY-SA 3.0)

A 'khram', which can be large or very modest in size, usually contains several domes and side chapels with altars. Services in a 'khram' are conducted several times a day. The Church ('khram') of the Life-Giving Trinity in Ostankino, for instance, has four side-chapels: dedicated to the Trinity, the Venerable Alexander Svirsky, the Tikhvin Icon of the Mother of God and St. Nicholas.

A.Savin, Wikipedia A.Savin, Wikipedia

A 'tserkov' - or "house of God" - is a place where believers gather for services. A 'khram' where services are conducted once a day is also called a 'tserkov'. Just like a 'khram', a 'tserkov' can be located in any part of town. How can you tell it's a 'tserkov' and not a 'khram'? Check to see if there is just one altar: If there is, you weren't mistaken and it's a 'tserkov'.

