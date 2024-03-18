Russian Imperial Army in the paintings of artists

Vasily Vereshchagin, ‘Russian troops storming the city’ (an episode of the period of the Russian conquest of Central Asia in the second half of the XIX century).

In the first quarter of the 18th century, through the efforts of Tsar Peter the Great, a regular army was created in Russia. One of the most powerful on the European continent, it existed until the collapse of the Russian Empire itself in 1917.

Jean-Marc Nattier, ‘The Battle of Poltava’ (during the Northern War against Sweden).

Pavel Balabanov/Sputnik Pavel Balabanov/Sputnik

Alexander von Kotzebue, ‘The capture of the fortress of Kohlberg during the Seven Years' War’.

Military Historical Museum of Artillery, Engineers and Signal Corps Military Historical Museum of Artillery, Engineers and Signal Corps

January Sukhodolsky, ‘The Storming of Ochakov’ (during the Russian-Turkish War of 1787-1791).

Military Historical Museum of Artillery, Engineers and Signal Corps Military Historical Museum of Artillery, Engineers and Signal Corps

Vasily Surikov, ‘Suvorov's Crossing of the Alps’ (during the Swiss campaign of Field Marshal General Alexander Suvorov in 1799).

Russian Museum Russian Museum

Alexander Benois, ‘Parade under Paul I’.

Russian Museum Russian Museum

Franz Roubaud, ‘Living Bridge’ (an episode of the Russian-Persian War of 1804-1813).

Borodinskaya panorama museum Borodinskaya panorama museum

Nikolay Samokish, ‘Russian cavalry returns after the attack on the enemy at Austerlitz in 1805’.

Public Domain Public Domain

Nikolay Samokish, ‘The feat of soldiers of Rayevsky at Saltanovka’ (during the Patriotic War of 1812).

Public Domain Public Domain

Franz Roubaud, ‘Dargin campaign, The feat of the 3rd battalion of the Apsheron regiment’ (during the Caucasian War of 1817-1864).

State Historical Museum State Historical Museum

Grigory Shukaev, ‘The battle on Malakhov Mound in Sevastopol in 1855’ (during the Crimean War of 1853-1856).

Military Historical Museum of Artillery, Engineers and Signal Corps Military Historical Museum of Artillery, Engineers and Signal Corps

Vasily Vereshchagin, ‘Russian troops storming the city’ (an episode of the period of the Russian conquest of Central Asia in the second half of the XIX century).

State Tretyakov Gallery State Tretyakov Gallery

Viktor Mazurovsky, ‘Attack of the Life Guards Hussar Regiment at the village of Telish, Russian-Turkish War of 1877-1878’.

Russian Museum Russian Museum

Moshe Maimon, ‘Regimental priest Stefan Scherbakovsky in the battle of Tyurenchen’ (during the Russo-Japanese War of 1904-1905).

Public Domain Public Domain

Viktor Mazurovsky, ‘On the march’ (World War I).

Public Domain Public Domain

Viktor Mazurovsky, ‘In the attack’ (World War I).

Public Domain Public Domain

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.