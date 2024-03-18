Russian Imperial Army in the paintings of artists

Vasily Vereshchagin, ‘Russian troops storming the city’ (an episode of the period of the Russian conquest of Central Asia in the second half of the XIX century).State Tretyakov Gallery
Jean-Marc Nattier, ‘The Battle of Poltava’ (during the Northern War against Sweden).
Alexander von Kotzebue, ‘The capture of the fortress of Kohlberg during the Seven Years' War’.
January Sukhodolsky, ‘The Storming of Ochakov’ (during the Russian-Turkish War of 1787-1791).
Vasily Surikov, ‘Suvorov's Crossing of the Alps’ (during the Swiss campaign of Field Marshal General Alexander Suvorov in 1799).
Alexander Benois, ‘Parade under Paul I’.
Franz Roubaud, ‘Living Bridge’ (an episode of the Russian-Persian War of 1804-1813).
Nikolay Samokish, ‘Russian cavalry returns after the attack on the enemy at Austerlitz in 1805’.
Nikolay Samokish, ‘The feat of soldiers of Rayevsky at Saltanovka’ (during the Patriotic War of 1812).
Franz Roubaud, ‘Dargin campaign, The feat of the 3rd battalion of the Apsheron regiment’ (during the Caucasian War of 1817-1864).
Grigory Shukaev, ‘The battle on Malakhov Mound in Sevastopol in 1855’ (during the Crimean War of 1853-1856).
Vasily Vereshchagin, ‘Russian troops storming the city’ (an episode of the period of the Russian conquest of Central Asia in the second half of the XIX century).
Viktor Mazurovsky, ‘Attack of the Life Guards Hussar Regiment at the village of Telish, Russian-Turkish War of 1877-1878’.
Moshe Maimon, ‘Regimental priest Stefan Scherbakovsky in the battle of Tyurenchen’ (during the Russo-Japanese War of 1904-1905).
Viktor Mazurovsky, ‘On the march’ (World War I).
Viktor Mazurovsky, ‘In the attack’ (World War I).
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox