10 iconic male characters from Soviet movies

These characters pop into the mind of any Russian when any of these movies are mentioned — and vice versa. While many of the phrases said by the characters are often quoted in everyday life.

1. Stierlitz, ‘Seventeen Moments of Spring’ series, 1973

Tatyana Lioznova/Gorky film studio, 1973 Tatyana Lioznova/Gorky film studio, 1973

Max Otto von Stierlitz is a Soviet intelligence officer who, during World War II, infiltrates the highest echelons of power in Nazi Germany. The hero is a benchmark of endurance and calmness.

Played by actor Vyacheslav Tikhonov, Stierlitz commanded incredible respect and admiration among the public. This “love” manifested itself in a lot of anecdotes that were born after the series’ release.

2. Shurik, ‘Operation Y and Other Adventures of Shurik’, 1965

Leonid Gaidai/Mosfilm, 1965 Leonid Gaidai/Mosfilm, 1965

This exemplary Soviet student is very much loved by the public to this day, because literally everyone had a similar friend at some point! Shurik is as honest as possible, a little naive and simple-minded and, in some places, a plain weirdo.

Having starred in the sequels of the comedy, actor Alexander Demyanenko was stuck with the character and didn't play any other significant roles in his career. Throughout his life, he would even be called ‘Shurik’ when spotted in public.

3. The Coward, the Fool and the Pro, ‘Kidnapping, Caucasian Style’, 1967

Leonid Gaidai/Mosfilm, 1966 Leonid Gaidai/Mosfilm, 1966

This trio of hapless thieves played brilliantly by actors Georgy Vitsin, Yuri Nikulin and Yevgeny Morgunov appear in several comedies by director Leonid Gaidai. They are beloved by the public nearly more than Shurik himself, whom they occasionally share the screen with.

Each has a bright role, which is reflected in their nicknames. There is even the ‘Museum of Three Actors’ in Moscow, dedicated to this comic trio, as well as several monuments dedicated to them.

4. Ostap Bender, ‘The Twelve Chairs’, 1971

Mark Zakharov/Ekran, 1976; Leonid Gaidai/Mosfilm, 1971 Mark Zakharov/Ekran, 1976; Leonid Gaidai/Mosfilm, 1971

Ostap Bender is the main adventure seeker of Soviet literature, an incredible charismatic man and a source of colorful quotes. In Soviet cinema, there were two adaptations of Ilya Ilf’s and Yevgeny Petrov’s novel. And, to this day, the audience is divided into those who are fans of Andrei Mironov's performance and those who are crazy about Bender, who was played by Archil Gomiashvili. Which side are you on?

5. Yuri Detochkin, ‘Beware of the Car’, 1966

Eldar Ryazanov/Mosfilm, 1966 Eldar Ryazanov/Mosfilm, 1966

He is dubbed the ‘Soviet Robin Hood’, because he steals from the wealthy to give to the poor. This noble thief (brilliantly played by actor Innokenty Smoktunovsky) evokes sympathy not only from the public, but even from the Soviet policeman who has been dispatched to catch him.

6. Docent, ‘Gentlemen of Fortune’, 1972

Alexander Sery/Mosfilm, 1971 Alexander Sery/Mosfilm, 1971

A kind Soviet kindergarten teacher turned out to look very similar to a criminal boss. And the police ask him to "play" a gangster, go to jail, infiltrate the gang and put on the trail of the stolen helmet of Alexander the Great.

"I'll clobber you, gouge your blinkers out!" this phrase performed by actor Yevgeny Leonov became a Soviet meme.

7. Gleb Zheglov, ‘The Meeting Place Cannot Be Changed’ mini-series, 1979

Stanislav Govorukhin/Odessa film studio, 1979 Stanislav Govorukhin/Odessa film studio, 1979

This Soviet detective, played by great poet and singer Vladimir Vysotsky, is a perfect example of honesty, courage and bravery when fighting crime.

After the series was first broadcast on TV, crime in the USSR miraculously went down - even criminals chose to nestle in front of the screens.

8. D'Artagnan, ‘D'Artagnan and the Three Musketeers’, 1978

Georgi Yungwald-Khilkevich/Odessa film studio, 1979 Georgi Yungwald-Khilkevich/Odessa film studio, 1979

The adventure novel by Alexandre Dumas is so beloved in Russia that it is almost considered its own. And the Soviet adaptation has become so iconic that no one can imagine another actor in the main role, other than Mikhail Boyarsky.

All his life, the actor has been closely associated with his movie character and memorable phrases like: "A thousand devils!"

9. Zhenya Lukashin, ‘The Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath!’, 1976

Eldar Ryazanov/Mosfilm, 1975 Eldar Ryazanov/Mosfilm, 1975

Not one could play a drunken man as skillfully as actor Andrei Myagkov in the role of Zhenya Lukashin in this cult tragicomedy. An almost 40-year-old bachelor drinks too much before New Year's Eve and accidentally finds himself in the apartment of a strange woman.

At first, he frightens and disgusts her, but, slowly, a spark appears between them.

10. Sherlock Holmes, ‘The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson’ series, 1979

Igor Maslennikov/Lenfilm, 1980 Igor Maslennikov/Lenfilm, 1980

The Soviet Sherlock Holmes, played by actor Vasily Livanov, is considered the best and not only in the former USSR. His merits recognized even in the homeland of his "father" Arthur Conan Doyle, as Livanov was even awarded the Order of the British Empire for his depiction of the famous detective.

Surprisingly, the series was filmed entirely in Tallinn and St. Petersburg, but managed to portray Victorian London very well.

