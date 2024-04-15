What do you mean by ‘inside out’ (‘shivorot-navyvorot’)?

“He has everything inside out!” is an emotional way to talk about someone who has everything going wrong, the other way around. If someone comes in wearing his clothes inside out, you can also say that he is wearing everything inside out. However, this expression was not always so harmless.

Gapar Aitiev Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts Gapar Aitiev Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts

If this phrase had been uttered during the time of Ivan the Terrible (16th century!), it would have been clear to everyone that the man was in big trouble and was out of favor with the tsar. In those days, boyars wore luxurious collars embroidered with gold and silver threads. The richer their owner was and higher their position, the more luxurious the ‘shivorot’ (‘collar’) was. But, if the boyar committed some kind of mistake or, for some other reason, was guilty before the tsar, no luxurious collars could save him from a shameful punishment.

Konstantinovsky Foundation, Saint Petersburg Konstantinovsky Foundation, Saint Petersburg

He was forced to turn all his clothes inside out and sit on an old horse backwards - and they drove him around Moscow like that. There were many people willing to watch the public humiliation and, at the same time, hoot after them. Not everyone could cope with such humiliation. According to one legend, having suspected Archbishop Pimen of Novgorod of treason, Ivan the Terrible said that he should become a ‘skomoroch’ (‘baffoon’) and get married. And he ordered to dress him in beggar’s rags, give him bagpipes and a tambourine, put him on a horse as such, which he had declared to be Pymen’s wife, and lead him around the city. After his public punishment, the Archbishop was imprisoned, where he spent a year and then died - from humiliation and grief.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications on our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country





If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.