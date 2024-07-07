Did you know that the heroine of the song ‘Katyusha’ had a prototype?

But, it turns out that the heroine is not a fantasy of the authors; she had a real prototype. So, who was Katyusha, who sent her song to the "fighter on the far frontier"?
There are several versions. The most common and plausible goes as follows: poet Mikhail Isakovsky was inspired by the story of Ekaterina Alexeeva - her husband was a border guard and served in the Far East. During the Hassan conflict in the late 1930s, she traveled with him to the front line, worked in a hospital and was awarded the ‘Order of the Red Star’. In 2013, a monument to her was erected in Vladivostok.
