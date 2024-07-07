Did you know that the heroine of the song ‘Katyusha’ had a prototype?

The song ‘Katyusha’, written in 1938 by poet Mikhail Isakovsky and composer Matvey Blanter, is one of the most famous Soviet songs in the world. During World War II, BM-13 rocket launchers were named in her honor. Sincere lines about Katyusha, going out on a steep high bank, were close to many.

Sputnik Sputnik

But, it turns out that the heroine is not a fantasy of the authors; she had a real prototype. So, who was Katyusha, who sent her song to the "fighter on the far frontier"?

Vitaly Ankov/Sputnik Vitaly Ankov/Sputnik

There are several versions. The most common and plausible goes as follows: poet Mikhail Isakovsky was inspired by the story of Ekaterina Alexeeva - her husband was a border guard and served in the Far East. During the Hassan conflict in the late 1930s, she traveled with him to the front line, worked in a hospital and was awarded the ‘Order of the Red Star’. In 2013, a monument to her was erected in Vladivostok.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications on our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.