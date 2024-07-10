Siberian artist makes amazing sculptures out of... wood shavings!

A big fluffy Pallas’s cat, arching its back, seems to be about to meow loudly - perhaps caused by a merry family of marmots next door or a golden eagle, frozen with wings spread before flight. All these amazing animals are neither from the zoo nor from the forest.

These incredibly realistic sculptures are created by labor teacher Sergei Bobkov from the village of Kozhany, Krasnoyarsk Territory. And the material he uses is ordinary wood shavings!

Ilya Naymushin/Sputnik Ilya Naymushin/Sputnik

The Siberian artist likes to create something new with his own hands, so he has mastered many crafts. Wood carving, macramé, wicker weaving, work with a potter's wheel.

Ilya Naymushin/Sputnik Ilya Naymushin/Sputnik

And, one day, he noticed the wood shavings - thin, as if lacy, plates turned out to be the ideal material for creating sculptures.

Ilya Naymushin/Sputnik Ilya Naymushin/Sputnik

Before starting work, Bobkov soaks wooden bars in water for a couple of days - most often cedar, less often - beech or willow - and then begins to remove wood shavings from them.

Ilya Naymushin/Sputnik Ilya Naymushin/Sputnik

The work is painstaking: Sergei Bobkov studies the features of anatomy, the animal’s behavior, makes a sketch and only then - a three-dimensional figure, which will be "dressed" in a fluffy coat or lush feathers.

Ilya Naymushin/Sputnik Ilya Naymushin/Sputnik

For example, the eagle's plumage is made out of 7,000 chip plates, the sable's coat consists of 30,000 hairs, while the manul is made of more than a million details! Moreover, all elements are attached by hand!

Ilya Naymushin/Sputnik Ilya Naymushin/Sputnik

Ilya Naymushin/Sputnik Ilya Naymushin/Sputnik

Ilya Naymushin/Sputnik Ilya Naymushin/Sputnik

Ilya Naymushin/Sputnik Ilya Naymushin/Sputnik

In total, one such sculpture takes an artist several months to several years. Bobkov says he spent almost five years making the manul!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications on our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.