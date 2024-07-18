4 BEST movies by Tatyana Lioznova, the USSR’s main female director

Today, these movies are recognized masterpieces and cinema classics. They comprehensibly show the character of a Soviet person who has to overcome the difficulties of fate.

1. ‘Three Poplars on Plyushchikha Street’ (1968)

A simple and straightforward woman from the countryside comes to Moscow to trade organic food at a market. A generous cab driver notices her standing lost at a train station and picks her up for the equivalent of a cent. He drives her around the city for half a day, stopping by on his own business. Despite being completely different, they strangely find related souls in each other. Both of them have personal dramas under their belt and both of them are unhappy.

This musical melodrama is worth watching at least to enjoy the chemistry between the iconic actors of the time, Tatyana Doronina and Oleg Yefremov. This deep and sensual movie about love, family and marital fidelity has an open ending (a frequent trick of Lioznova), which leaves room for reflection.

2. ‘Seventeen Moments of Spring’ (1973)

This cult TV series opened a new milestone in the cinematic understanding of World War II. Risking his life, a Soviet intelligence agent under the pseudonym ‘Stierlitz’ infiltrates the highest echelons of the Third Reich. One of the most poignant scenes is Stierlitz's meeting with his wife, in which they sit at different tables in a cafe and pretend not to know each other.

The character of Stierlitz, played by actor Vyacheslav Tikhonov, is still one of the most beloved movie characters in Russia. Audiences even today watch with bated breath the subtle and dangerous work of the movie hero, admiring the steadfastness of the character.

3. ‘We, the Undersigned’ (1981)

The party committee refuses to sign the acceptance certificate of a new bread factory, due to minor deficiencies. An employee of the construction company is sent on a business trip to persuade the commission to sign the act. To achieve this goal, he goes to the most extreme lengths. The action of the movie takes place almost entirely on a train, in the corridors of the carriages and their compartments.

This social drama about bureaucracy and a not indifferent employee, who cares about his work, was very popular in movie theaters. It was originally a play by Alexander Gelman that was performed on the main stages of Moscow. However, Lioznova's vivid style added such spice to it that she had to re-shoot some scenes, in order for it to be allowed on television.

4. ‘Carnival’ (1981)

This is the musical story of the Soviet "Cinderella". A dreamy, simple girl from a small provincial town really wants to become an actress and goes to Moscow to enroll in a theater school. She fails her exams, but, it turns out that her father, who left her and her mother long ago, lives in the capital.

She does not get along with his new family, so he rents an apartment for his daughter. And then, the adventures of this naive, provincial girl in the big city begin. Of course, not without unhappy love!

The movie is partly autobiographical, with Lioznova reflected the difficulties of her life. The song ‘Call me, call me’ from the movie became a cult hit. The main role was played by actress Irina Muravyeva, who had already worked with the director in ‘We, the Undersigned’ and who was also beloved by the public after her previous role in the Oscar-winning ‘Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears’ (1980).

