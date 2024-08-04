Don't miss out!
Cobalt net: How the most recognizable design of Russian porcelain was created

Culture
Alexandra Guzeva
The year 2024 marks the 280th anniversary of the Imperial Porcelain Factory, established under Empress Elizabeth Petrovna.

Imperial Porcelain Factory

The Imperial Porcelain Factory's artists have always responded to the changing fashions and demands of the times. The design of porcelain made all the way through French classical and Art Nouveau to avant-garde revolutionary porcelain. And, to this day, artists still come up with new shapes and designs (while still paying homage to historical drawings).

Imperial Porcelain Factory

But, there are also some historical constants at the factory, such as the legendary ‘Cobalt net’, which has been produced for 80 years! This design is still popular today and a kind of “business card” of the factory. Vases, plates, saucers, candlesticks, decanters, sugar bowls, candlesticks, coffee pots, tea pairs — in total more than 100 different items are produced with this design.

Imperial Porcelain Factory

Its idea was born during World War II. In 1944, the factory celebrated its 200th anniversary, just having been restored after two years of evacuation, which happened during the Siege of Leningrad. Artist Anna Yatskevich developed the geometric pattern ‘Cobalt net’, based on Empress Elizabeth Petrovna’s personal porcelain set.

Her Majesty's Own Set

Her Majesty's Own Set

The Hermitage

Today, the factory produces not only porcelain with the “Cobalt” grid, but also modern versions inspired by it — ‘Scarlett’, ‘Blues’, ‘Azure’ and others in different colors.

‘Scarlett’

‘Scarlett’

Imperial Porcelain Factory

Pink ‘Blues’

Pink ‘Blues’

Imperial Porcelain Factory

‘Azure’ collection

‘Azure’ collection

Imperial Porcelain Factory

Russian history design
