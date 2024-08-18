16 statues of VDNKh’s iconic ‘Friendship of Peoples’ fountain explained (PHOTOS)

One of Russia's most recognizable fountains features 16 Soviet Union republics in the form of female sculptures. Let's take a closer look at each of them.

The Friendship of Peoples Fountain is a colossal sculptural complex that was unveiled in 1954 at the VDNKh (Exhibition of National Economic Achievements) in Moscow. Architects Konstantin Topuridze and Grigory Konstantinovsky and a whole team of sculptors worked on it. According to legend, they were inspired by the fountains of the tsar's residence Peterhof just outside St. Petersburg, considered the most luxurious in Russia.

Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

The basis of the composition is a bowl with an area of about 4,000 sq. meters. In the center, we can see a sheaf of ears 7.5 meters tall, symbolizing the wealth of agriculture of the USSR. Its shape resembles the ears from the official Soviet Union coat of arms.

Soviet coat of arms (1956-1991) Public domain Public domain

Sixteen female figures made of bronze and covered with gold leaf are installed around the bowl. Being four meters high, each of them symbolizes one of the republics of the USSR. The female statues are dressed in the national costumes of each republic and are believed to have facial features that authentically reflect the republics' ethnics.

In 1954, there were 16 republics and, two years later, the Karelian-Finnish Soviet Socialist Republic became a part of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic. So, the amount of the republic dropped to 15, but authorities decided not to remove the sculpture from the fountain.

The order of the sculptures corresponded to the ribbons that denoted these republics on the coat of arms.

Clockwise:

1. Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR)

Vera Shestak/Getty Images Vera Shestak/Getty Images

The main sculpture stares back at VDNKh guests as they enter through the central entrance. In her hands is a sheaf of wheat, a symbol of fertility.

2. Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (SSR)

Vera Shestak/Getty Images Vera Shestak/Getty Images

The Ukrainian woman is holding wheat, grapes and a sunflower. And her head is covered with a wreath of flowers.

3. Uzbek SSR

Vera Shestak/Getty Images Vera Shestak/Getty Images

The Uzbek woman is holding cotton flowers, the main product of the republic.

4. Georgian SSR

Vera Shestak/Getty Images Vera Shestak/Getty Images

The Georgian woman is holding a bunch of grapes, a kind of a symbol of the famous local wine. By the way, the Georgian princess Rodam Amirejibi, wife of famous Soviet poet Mikhail Svetlov, posed for the sculpture.

5. Lithuanian SSR

Vera Shestak/Getty Images Vera Shestak/Getty Images

Barley, flax, flowers and oak leaves were chosen as symbols of Lithuania.

6. Latvian SSR

Vera Shestak/Getty Images Vera Shestak/Getty Images

The Latvian woman is holding a bundle of ears.

7. Tajik SSR

Vera Shestak/Getty Images Vera Shestak/Getty Images

The Tajiks also have cotton as their main crop.

(Read more about the importance of cotton in the USSR here)

8. Turkmen SSR

Vera Shestak/Getty Images Vera Shestak/Getty Images

Cotton is also depicted in the hand of pianist Gozel Annamamedova, who posed for this sculpture.

9. Karelian-Finnish SSR

Vera Shestak/Getty Images Vera Shestak/Getty Images

The Karelian woman has flowers in her hands, while a small fir tree is growing at her feet.

10. Estonian SSR

Vera Shestak/Getty Images Vera Shestak/Getty Images

A pine twig and an ear of wheat in the hands of ballerina Virve Kiple-Parsadanian, who posed on behalf of Estonia.

11. Armenian SSR

Vera Shestak/Getty Images Vera Shestak/Getty Images

Grapes also symbolize Armenia and its wines and cognacs famous around the whole USSR.

12. Moldavian SSR

Vera Shestak/Getty Images Vera Shestak/Getty Images

The Moldavian woman is holding corn in her hand and vines and bunches of grapes are depicted under her feet: the republic was also famous for wine.

13. Kyrgyz SSR

Vera Shestak/Getty Images Vera Shestak/Getty Images

The female statue dedicated to Kyrgyzstan is decorated with a garland of flowers and cotton.

14. Azerbaijan SSR

Vera Shestak/Getty Images Vera Shestak/Getty Images

This woman is also holding a cotton flower.

15. Kazakh SSR

Vera Shestak/Getty Images Vera Shestak/Getty Images

A sheaf of wheat is embraced by the authentic Kazakh beauty.

16. Byelorussian SSR

Vera Shestak/Getty Images Vera Shestak/Getty Images

The cute Belyorussian woman with a shawl tied on her head is holding flax and an apple, not potatoes, contrary to stereotypes.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.