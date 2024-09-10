How Stalin images disappeared from the Moscow Metro (PHOTOS)

Even the capital's subway was affected by de-Stalinization. Portraits of the leader were removed one by one from the décor of stations. What appeared in their place?

‘Belorusskaya’ station

In 1952, the ‘Belorusskaya’ station of the Circle line was unveiled.

The center of the hall was decorated with 12 mosaic panels depicting life in the Byelorussian SSR. On one of them - titled ‘Embroiderers’ - girls were depicted weaving a carpet with Stalin's portrait.

Public domain; imageBROKER.com/Global Look Press Public domain; imageBROKER.com/Global Look Press

In the mid-1960s, the portrait mosaic was rearranged: Instead of Stalin's profile, the ‘Order of the Red Banner of Labor’ appeared on the carpet.

‘Novoslobodskaya’ station

The ‘Novoslobodskaya’ station, opened in 1952, was decorated with a mosaic panel with the inscription: “Peace to all the Peoples of the World!” Artist Pavel Korin depicted a medallion with Stalin's portrait on top. But, under Khrushchev, he was asked to correct the panel.

Shchusev Museum of architecture; Alexander Shcherbak/TASS Shchusev Museum of architecture; Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

Now, there are doves and the inscription “peace” above the mother and child.

‘Komsomolskaya’ station

The ‘Komsomolskaya’ metro station was decorated especially luxuriously, as it was the “gateway” to Moscow linking three major railway stations at once. The ceiling is decorated with mosaics with scenes from Russian history designed by Pavel Korin.

Initially, one of the panels depicted Stalin taking an oath from a soldier. After the cult of personality was exposed, the artist was asked to revise the sketch and he suggested depicting Lenin speaking to the Red Army.

‘Kievskaya’ station

‘Kievskaya’ station was opened in 1954 and was dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the reunification of Russia and Ukraine. Just as images of enemies of the people were etched from photographs under Stalin, the leader himself was etched from the mosaic.

Valentin Khukhlayev/Lumier Gallery; Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press Valentin Khukhlayev/Lumier Gallery; Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press

On another mosaic, Stalin's image was the centerpiece. It was difficult to remake, so it was replaced with a new subject.

‘Baumanskaya’ station

The station, dedicated to the heroism of the Soviet people during World War II, was opened in 1944. A year later, a mosaic with a red banner with the profiles of Stalin and Lenin was installed on the wall.

Public domain; Shustovr (CC BY-SA 4.0) Public domain; Shustovr (CC BY-SA 4.0)

In 1963, Stalin's profile was removed and Lenin’s profile was “turned” on the other side.

‘Dobryninskaya’ station

Three large-scale mosaic panels are located near the escalators at ‘Dobryninskaya’ station.

Nikolai Galkin/TASS Nikolai Galkin/TASS

There was also a statue of Stalin on a podium near the central panel. The sculpture was dismantled in the 1960s.

Leonid Velikzhanin/TASS Leonid Velikzhanin/TASS

The right panel shows a demonstration with banners. And, during the opening of the station in 1950, there was a portrait of Stalin on the banner. But, after the first space flight, the image of the leader was replaced by Yuri Gagarin.

Public domain Public domain

Inside the station, Stalin's portrait was also replaced with a space theme, as was the bas-relief, which was replaced with a mosaic titled ‘Morning of the Space Age’.

Leonid Velikzhanin, Nikolai Galkin/TASS Leonid Velikzhanin, Nikolai Galkin/TASS

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.