How Stalin images disappeared from the Moscow Metro (PHOTOS)

In 1952, the ‘Belorusskaya’ station of the Circle line was unveiled.
The center of the hall was decorated with 12 mosaic panels depicting life in the Byelorussian SSR. On one of them - titled ‘Embroiderers’ - girls were depicted weaving a carpet with Stalin's portrait.
In the mid-1960s, the portrait mosaic was rearranged: Instead of Stalin's profile, the ‘Order of the Red Banner of Labor’ appeared on the carpet.
The ‘Novoslobodskaya’ station, opened in 1952, was decorated with a mosaic panel with the inscription: “Peace to all the Peoples of the World!” Artist Pavel Korin depicted a medallion with Stalin's portrait on top. But, under Khrushchev, he was asked to correct the panel.
Now, there are doves and the inscription “peace” above the mother and child.
The ‘Komsomolskaya’ metro station was decorated especially luxuriously, as it was the “gateway” to Moscow linking three major railway stations at once. The ceiling is decorated with mosaics with scenes from Russian history designed by Pavel Korin.
Initially, one of the panels depicted Stalin taking an oath from a soldier. After the cult of personality was exposed, the artist was asked to revise the sketch and he suggested depicting Lenin speaking to the Red Army.
‘Kievskaya’ station was opened in 1954 and was dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the reunification of Russia and Ukraine. Just as images of enemies of the people were etched from photographs under Stalin, the leader himself was etched from the mosaic.
On another mosaic, Stalin's image was the centerpiece. It was difficult to remake, so it was replaced with a new subject.
The station, dedicated to the heroism of the Soviet people during World War II, was opened in 1944. A year later, a mosaic with a red banner with the profiles of Stalin and Lenin was installed on the wall.
In 1963, Stalin's profile was removed and Lenin’s profile was “turned” on the other side.
Three large-scale mosaic panels are located near the escalators at ‘Dobryninskaya’ station.
There was also a statue of Stalin on a podium near the central panel. The sculpture was dismantled in the 1960s.
The right panel shows a demonstration with banners. And, during the opening of the station in 1950, there was a portrait of Stalin on the banner. But, after the first space flight, the image of the leader was replaced by Yuri Gagarin.
Inside the station, Stalin's portrait was also replaced with a space theme, as was the bas-relief, which was replaced with a mosaic titled ‘Morning of the Space Age’.
